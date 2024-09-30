Start October with Sweet Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 30
- Conan Gray, Maisie Peters at Madison Square Garden
- Sabrina Carpenter, Amaarae at Barclays Center
- The Doobie Brothers at the Capitol Theatre
- Remi Wolf, Rachel Chinouriri at the Kings Theatre
- The Script, Theo Kandel at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Muna & Friends at the Bell House
- Wasia Project at Irving Plaza
- The Fray, Rett Madison at Webster Hall
- Christian Lee Hutson, Margaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Vincent Lima at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ruthie Foster at the Blue Note
- Mickey Guyton at Mercury Lounge
- Sons of Town Hall, R.O. Shapiro at the Loft at City Winery
- New Hope Club, Mercer Henderson at Baby’s All Right
- The cast of The Outsiders at the Greene Space
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland at Pioneer Works
- CDSM, Tilden at Sleepwalk
- Chris Barron, Kevin Bents, Jenny Bruce, Julie Gold, Tanya Leah, Rob Mathes, Tina Shafer, Peter Zizzo at the Bitter End
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, October 1
- The Doobie Brothers at the Capitol Theatre
- Graham Nash, Judy Collins at Carnegie Hall
- Remi Wolf at the Kings Theatre
- Till Lindeman, Twin Temple, Aesthetic Perfection at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Red Clay Strays, the Glorious Sons at Brooklyn Paramount
- Jess Glynne at Terminal 5
- Nilüfer Yanya, Lutalo, Eliza McLamb at Brooklyn Steel
- Mat Kearney, Darren Kiely at Webster Hall
- Muna & Friends at the Bell House
- Julio Iglesias, Jr. at Café Carlyle
- Towa Bird at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Upsahl, Conor Burns, Zoe Ko at the Bowery Ballroom
- Loveless, Beauty School Dropout, Julia Wolfe at Irving Plaza
- Man on Man at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Erland Cooper at le Poisson Rouge
- Savage at Union Pool
- Dysrhythmia, Editrix, Titans to Tachyons at TV Eye
- Supercel, Lost Leaders, Byland at Heaven Can Wait
- Nels Cline, Yuka Honda, Eljuri, Sista Zock at the Bitter End
- Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès
- Good Luck Mountain at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, October 2
- Carin León at Madison Square Garden
- Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond at Barclays Center
- Joe Bonamassa, Billy Hector, Eliza Neals, Harry Horowitz w. Thea Horowitz at the Bitter End
- Pavements at Alice Tully Hall
- Remi Wolf at the Kings Theatre
- Muna & Friends at the Bell House
- Tarrus Riley at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Julio Iglesias, Jr. at Café Carlyle
- Valley, Mickey Darling, Charlie Adams at Brooklyn Steel
- Tropical F*ck Storm at Warsaw
- Bowl Hashanah: The Sway Machinery, Lenny Kaye, Leslie Mendelson, Armo, Ben Arkind at Brooklyn Bowl
- Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball, Buddy at le Poisson Rouge
- Duster, Dirty Art Club at Webster Hall
- The Wldlfe, Young Culture at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Sunflower Bean, Pop Music Fever Dream at Baby’s All Right
- Camp Bedford, Babes in Canyon, Taylor Pearlstein at Brooklyn Made
- Savage at Union Pool
- The Backfires at Heaven Can Wait
- Leni Stern at barbès
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, October 3
- Peso Pluma at Barclays Center
- Brittany Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, Yasmin Williams at Summerstage Central Park
- X at the Town Hall
- Balance & Composure, Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band, Milly at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Lupe Fiasco at Brooklyn Steel
- Oneohtrix Point Never at Palladium Times Square
- Julio Iglesias, Jr. at Café Carlyle
- La Santa Grifa w. Dharius at Webster Hall
- Elio at Warsaw
- Arooj Aswad at the Greene Space
- Catpack at Racket NYC
- Eric Hutchinson at City Winery NYC
- Yarn at the Loft at City Winery
- Robert Glasper X Raye at the Blue Note
- cumgirl8 at Rough Trade NYC
- Dallas Wax, Savoia, the Gasoline at Brooklyn Made
- Skeletal Remains, Bewitcher, Phobophilic, Torture Rack, Morgul Blade at Market Hotel
- Landon Conrath, Kevian Kraemer at Baby’s All Right
- Stephane Wremble’s Django New Orleans at le Poisson Rouge
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Drom
- Savage at Union Pool
- Eszter Balint w. Mamie Minch at barbès
- Brian Charette’s Organ Cream at the Iridium
- Wormburner at the 11th St. Bar