PREMIERE: Northvale Comes Alive on ‘Already Dead’

Northvale are coming up on their fifth anniversary of the four-piece we have gotten to know and grown to love. Since forming in late 2019, these alternative New Jerseyans have been ripping into semi-hardcore, usually melodic, and fairly memorable pop punk songs. The latest, “Already Dead,” is the pinnacle of what their sound is and who these rockers are. They are collaborators at heart, veterans of both the scene and the industry, and ultra creative. The way they express themselves through not just lyrics, but tuneful, edgy riffs is, as the kid’s say, ‘chef’s kiss.’ This is why when the chance to exclusively premiere the video for this new single, which highlights everything this NJ band does best, came up, we jumped on it.

The Aquarian is also excited to share an exclusive quote from Northvale’s frontman with our readers regarding this single, its video, and why this one is coming out and getting the special single-release treatment.

“During the creative process for our latest album, ‘Already Dead’ quickly stood out. We recognized its potential as a single early on due to its distinct and refreshing sound that diverges from our previous work. It represents a musical evolution we are eager to pursue,” Keith Karol explained. “Our collaboration with AJ Perdomo of The Dangerous Summer was almost predestined. Having previously worked with him on “High Tide,” we envisioned his involvement from the early stages of writing. AJ’s unique voice and energy have profoundly enhanced the track, making it a standout piece in our repertoire.”

Check out the music video below; out now!

