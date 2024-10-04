Good Live Music for an October Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 4
- Bleachers, Amy Allen at Madison Square Garden
- Gracie Abrams, Role Model at Radio City Music Hall
- Kaytranada, Channel Tres, Sam Gellaitry at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Psychedelic Furs, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Frankie Rose at the Beacon Theatre
- Pavement at Alice Tully Hall
- Chromeo & the Midnight, Girl Ultra at Terminal 5
- Soul Coughing at Brooklyn Steel
- Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G at Palladium Times Square
- Julio Iglesias, Jr. at Café Carlyle
- Overmono at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Wasia Project, Sabrina Sterling at Irving Plaza
- it’s murph, JEV, Cashen at Irving Plaza
- Nada Surf, Office Dog at Webster Hall
- Stop Light Observations, Moon Walker at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cold Cave, Buzz Kull at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Schwayze at S.O.B.’s
- JD McPherson, Kate Clover at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper X Raye at the Blue Note
- Rain City Drive, Belmont, Until I Wake, Siamese, Nightlife at Racket NYC
- Nervosa, Plague Master, Final Siege, Hatriot, Lich King at the Meadows
- Steve Forbert at the Iridium
- Y la Bamba at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- A. Savage, Mike Etten at Union Pool
- The Richard Lloyd Group, Skull Practitioners, Faith NYC at Heaven Can Wait
- Blu Anxxiety, Anna Monoxide, Coma White at the Sultan Room
- The Rasslers, My Little Eye, Blowdryer NYC Allstars at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Ecce Shnak, A Cloud of Ravens, Giveth, Genre Is Death at Tompkins Square Park
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 5
- Vampire Weekend, Mark Ronson, Turnstiles at Madison Square Garden
- Gracie Abrams, Role Model at Radio City Music Hall
- Kaytranada, Channel Tres, Sam Gellaitry at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Psychedelic Furs, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Frankie Rose at the Brooklyn Paramount
- BEAT at the Beacon Theatre
- Soul Coughing at Brooklyn Steel
- Julio Iglesias, Jr. at Café Carlyle
- Wale, SwaVay at Irving Plaza
- Julien Baker at Webster Hall
- Hiss Golden Messenger (solo), Hannah Frances at Brooklyn Made
- Stetsasonic at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Red Pears, Ultra Q, the High Curbs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brooks Nielsen at Warsaw
- Mr Tout Le Monde at Racket NYC
- Slow Magic, Father Koi at Elsewhere Zone One
- Witchz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Emel at National Sawdust
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Merce Lemon, Greg Freeman, hemlock at Baby’s All Right
- Split System, Brower, Pyrex at Union Pool
- cumgirl8, MangoDog at Baby’s All Right
- The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End
- Quivers, Razor Braids at Alphaville
- Cupid’s Nemesis, the WrayCyclers, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Christian Sparacio, Surfing for Daisy, Emily Gabriele at Arlene’s Grocery
- Caroline Strickland, Valentin Prince, Vincent Blackshadow, David Russell at Heaven Can Wait
- Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store
- Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
- Gary Edward Kiyan & the Dragon Boys at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 6
- Vampire Weekend, Turnstiles, the Brothers Macklovitch at Madison Square Garden
- Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, October London at Prudential Center
- Gracie Abrams, Role Model at Radio City Music Hall
- The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tommy Prine at Adler Hall
- Soul Coughing at Terminal 5
- Mass of the Fermenting Dregs, Chastity, Sleep Walk at the Brooklyn Steel
- Julien Baker at Webster Hall
- Asking Alexandra, Memphis May Fire, the Word Alive, Archers at Irving Plaza
- Dark Tranquility, Amorphis, Fires in the Distance at the Gramercy Theatre
- Clan of Xymox at Xanadu
- The Wanted 2.0 at Sony Hall
- The Rare Occasions, BEL at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Jake Shimabukuro at City Winery NYC
- Yaima, Shannon Hayden at Brooklyn Made
- Lightheaded, Majorette, Ouch! at Cassette
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Niall Connolly, Kyle Morgan at the Scratch Bar
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Apollo Flowerchild, Maveric Jacy, Freddy Hall, Alice Danger at the Parkside Lounge
- Nathaniel Bellows at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues