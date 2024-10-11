PREMIERE: ‘All About’ New York’s Proto-Punk Legends, The Dictators

The lyric video for The Dictators’ new song, “All About You,” is out today, and we are floored to be able to premiere it after years of friendship and features with the local legends.

This track has it all – bold, smart-ass rockstar energy, memorable lyrics, and guitar riffs harmonizing with hints of static electricity. “All About You” is heart-pounding and classic, albeit fresh and revitalized like the band itself, and hefty where it needs to be. It can, will, and already does hold up against the backdrop of the five decades of rocking and rolling that The Dictators have. In their own words about the song and its lyric video:

“I guess you can take the title a few different ways; it’s like a love letter to one’s self, who’s doing the Thorazine shuffle and finding a co-pilot who’s all-in through their world of madness,” vocalist and guitarist Keith Roth shared with us.

“Dysfunctional love is thrilling love… narcissism is underrated,” added Andy Shernoff, frontman, lyricist, and song/video concept originator. “The worst thing in life is to be boring. Art thrives on drama, life thrives on love. It’s ‘All About You!'”

That it is, and we are premiering it right here, right now

