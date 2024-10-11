Rock a Rocktober Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live performances in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 11
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Rick Ross, Rob 49 at Barclays Center
- Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre
- Richie Jen at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Disclosure at the Knockdown Center
- Moses Sumney, Bellah, chlothegod, SadBoi at the Knockdown Center
- Cuco at Terminal 5
- Pablo Lopez at the Brooklyn Paramount
- The Stylistics at Carnegie Hall
- Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nia Archives, maleigh zan, HiTech at Brooklyn Steel
- Sondre Lerche at le Poisson Rouge
- John Vincent III, Hazlett at Webster Hall
- Hoodie Allen at Racket NYC
- Slenderbodies, Tim Atlas at Irving Plaza
- Fiji Blue at the Gramercy Theatre
- Divide and Dissolve, Donormaal, Groke at Elsewhere Zone One
- Pretty Girls Make Graves, Fiona Silver at Warsaw
- Robert Glasper X Questlove at the Blue Note
- El Cuarteto de Nos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lyapis Trubetskoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Mindy Smith at the Loft at City Winery
- Quinn Sullivan at Groove
- Aaron Frazer, Travis Percy at Brooklyn Bowl
- Noah Gundersen, Abby Gundersen at Brooklyn Made
- JW Francis at Rough Trade NYC
- Rose Betts at Mercury Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 12
- Myke Towers at Barclays Center
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Sting, Elew at the Capitol Theatre
- Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre
- Disclosure at the Ruins at the Knockdown Center
- Camilo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Eric Roberson at the Apollo Theater
- Nothing but Thieves, Sports Team at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sepultura, Obituary, Agnostic Front, Claustrofobia at the Palladium Times Square
- Dayglow, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Danny Ocean at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Tinlicker, Felix Raphael at Terminal 5
- Finneas at Warsaw
- The Lemon Twigs, Milk n’ Cookies at Webster Hall
- Yard Act, Omni, Exclamation Pony at Irving Plaza
- Sondre Lerche at le Poisson Rouge
- Nanowar of Steel, Tragedy at Brooklyn Bowl
- Haru Nemuri, Chanpan at Elsewhere
- Bane, Terror, Stick to Your Guns, Cro-Mags, Haywire, Hold My Own at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Aaron Frazer, Travis Percy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper X Andra Day at the Blue Note
- Kate Nash, Kimya Dawson, Revenge Wife at Racket NYC
- El Cuarteto de Nos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Alfie Templeman, Your Neighbors at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Friday Pilots Club, Capital Soiree, Family Dinner at Brooklyn Made
- Telula, Free Whenever at Mercury Lounge
- Mary Edwards, Party Owl, Mike Baggetta & Peter DiStefano, Apollo’s Ghost, Za Band, Eli Nowake at Rockwood Music Hall
- Percy Jones & MJ12 at barbès
- Smooth Brain, Penny Bored, Fox Teeth, Phantoms & Fables at Pianos
- Saddlemen, the Dusty 45s, Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers at Arlene’s Grocery
- Good Luck Mountain at Pete’s Candy Store
- Buck and a Quarter at Skinny Dennis
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 13
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Sting, Elew at the Capitol Theatre
- Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre
- Marcus King, Brittney Spencer at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Disclosure at the Knockdown Center
- Dayseeker, Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath, Kingdom of Giants at Brooklyn Steel
- Palaye Royale, I See Stars, Weathers, Diamante at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper X Andra Day at the Blue Note
- Kameron Marlowe, Jake Worthington at Webster Hall
- iLe at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Chinese Football, Mt. Oriander, Oolong at le Poisson Rouge
- Abhi the Nomad, Khary, Harrison Sands at Racket NYC
- The Sam Grisman Project at Brooklyn Bowl
- Hillbilly Moon Explosion, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, the Coffin Daggers at the Meadows
- El Cuarteto de Nos at the Gramercy Theatre
- Leon Tilbrook (solo) at City Vineyard
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Incendiary Device, Winter Wolf, Midnight Foolishness, the Phoenix Within, Gunk at Berlin
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- Mac Gollehan, Frank Wood & His NYC All-Stars Band, Crazy Mary, Paranoid Larry, George Crisis at Shillelagh Tavern
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Dang-It Bobby’s at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Karl Schwarz at the Red Lion