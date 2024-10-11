Rock a Rocktober Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live performances in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, October 11

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Rick Ross, Rob 49 at Barclays Center

Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre

Richie Jen at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Disclosure at the Knockdown Center

Moses Sumney, Bellah, chlothegod, SadBoi at the Knockdown Center

Cuco at Terminal 5

Pablo Lopez at the Brooklyn Paramount

The Stylistics at Carnegie Hall

Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets at the Bowery Ballroom

Nia Archives, maleigh zan, HiTech at Brooklyn Steel

Sondre Lerche at le Poisson Rouge

John Vincent III, Hazlett at Webster Hall

Hoodie Allen at Racket NYC

Slenderbodies, Tim Atlas at Irving Plaza

Fiji Blue at the Gramercy Theatre

Divide and Dissolve, Donormaal, Groke at Elsewhere Zone One

Pretty Girls Make Graves, Fiona Silver at Warsaw

Robert Glasper X Questlove at the Blue Note

El Cuarteto de Nos at the Gramercy Theatre

Lyapis Trubetskoy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Richie Kotzen at the Iridium

Mindy Smith at the Loft at City Winery

Quinn Sullivan at Groove

Aaron Frazer, Travis Percy at Brooklyn Bowl

Noah Gundersen, Abby Gundersen at Brooklyn Made

JW Francis at Rough Trade NYC

Rose Betts at Mercury Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, October 12

Myke Towers at Barclays Center

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Sting, Elew at the Capitol Theatre

Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre

Disclosure at the Ruins at the Knockdown Center

Camilo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Eric Roberson at the Apollo Theater

Nothing but Thieves, Sports Team at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sepultura, Obituary, Agnostic Front, Claustrofobia at the Palladium Times Square

Dayglow, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Danny Ocean at the Brooklyn Paramount

Tinlicker, Felix Raphael at Terminal 5

Finneas at Warsaw

The Lemon Twigs, Milk n’ Cookies at Webster Hall

Yard Act, Omni, Exclamation Pony at Irving Plaza

Sondre Lerche at le Poisson Rouge

Nanowar of Steel, Tragedy at Brooklyn Bowl

Haru Nemuri, Chanpan at Elsewhere

Bane, Terror, Stick to Your Guns, Cro-Mags, Haywire, Hold My Own at the Brooklyn Monarch

Aaron Frazer, Travis Percy at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper X Andra Day at the Blue Note

Kate Nash, Kimya Dawson, Revenge Wife at Racket NYC

El Cuarteto de Nos at the Gramercy Theatre

Richie Kotzen at the Iridium

Alfie Templeman, Your Neighbors at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Friday Pilots Club, Capital Soiree, Family Dinner at Brooklyn Made

Telula, Free Whenever at Mercury Lounge

Mary Edwards, Party Owl, Mike Baggetta & Peter DiStefano, Apollo’s Ghost, Za Band, Eli Nowake at Rockwood Music Hall

Percy Jones & MJ12 at barbès

Smooth Brain, Penny Bored, Fox Teeth, Phantoms & Fables at Pianos

Saddlemen, the Dusty 45s, Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers at Arlene’s Grocery

Good Luck Mountain at Pete’s Candy Store

Buck and a Quarter at Skinny Dennis

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 13