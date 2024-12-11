Three Books, Two Albums, & One Rant ‘N’ Roll to Close 2024

A Few Words In Defense Of Our Country: The Biography Of Randy Newman (Hachette Books), by longtime Los Angeles Times music critic Robert Hilburn, is in the conversation for best biography of 2024. Newman, 81, may be thought of as one of a handful of Greatest Living American Songwriters (along with Bob Dylan and Paul Simon, who both sing Newman’s praises), but the thing that might make him No. 1 is his penchant for writing songs from the point of view of the “unreliable narrator,” a literary device that the two aforementioned composers never dared approach. “Rednecks” is from the point of view of a racist, complete with the N-word, but it isn’t him, it’s from the “no-necked oilmen from Texas/good ol’ boys from Tennessee/college men from LSU/went in dumb, come out dumb too.” “Davy The Fat Boy” is from the despicable man who promises to take care of a dying couple’s child only to turn him into a carnival sideshow attraction for his financial gain. “In Germany Before The War” is from a serial child killer who sits by the shore watching a little girl who “has lost her way.” By the last line of the song, “she lies very still.” The six-footer’s biggest hit, “Short People,” (“short people got no reason to live”) is a thinly-veiled swipe at bigotry of all kinds. So with all the kids who have memorized his lyrics to Toy Story’s “You’ve Got A Friend,” there are more discerning listeners who dig “It’s Money That I Love” (“they say that money can’t buy love in this world but it’ll get you a half-pound of cocaine and a 16-year old girl,”). Just remember, that’s not him, it’s his “unreliable narrator.” Plus, it’s worth noting Newman’s acerbic wit has yet to be diluted by time.