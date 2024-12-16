Four Year Strong – On Fire at The Stone Pony

No encore, no intermission, no stops, and no skips; Four Year Strong arrived in Asbury Park on December 3 on a goddamn mission. That mission? Knock 18 decade-spanning songs, hits, and fan favorites out of the park for a dedicated, raucous audience? Yeah, accomplished and then some. The setlist spanned seven albums, including their most recent, which is not-so coincidentally one of our favorite albums of the year. We were in love with the studio recording and how the LP sounded in our headphones, on our speakers, and in our car. On a stage right in front of us, though? We are now enamored with the album, the songs played in a live setting, and this night as a whole. Not only did we have fun, but we discovered how Four Year Strong get collectively better with age. They’re tighter, more hard-hitting, and more fun than ever before.

There’s no way we’ll ever miss a Four Year Strong show again if sets remain like these and the energy is maintained like on this night. Wowza.

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino