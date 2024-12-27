Excellent Live Music for Late December in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, December 27
- Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Felice Brothers, Merce Lemon at Brooklyn Bowl
- Richard Skipper, Klea Blackhurst at the Green Room 42
- Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Crazy Mary, the Deep Drags, Exit 99, Mora Tau, Rew Starr, DensityBlackCat at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 28
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Bryson Tiller, Meek Mill, Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, D-Billz, Jordan Adentunji, Kyle Richh, KJ, Kai Swervo, Jordan Adentunji, F.L.Y. (Swag Surf), Masika, 450, TeeJay, Serani, Ugly Andz, Alison Hinds, Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child, Kevin Lyttle, Shamah Levy, Nessa, Ebro, Bobby Trends, Jabba, Bobby Konders, Young Chow, Dahved Levy, Will Traxx at Barclays Center
- Gogol Bordello, Jon Spencer, Grace Bergere at the Capitol Theatre
- Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gorgon City, Nora En Pure, Patrick Topping, Alan Nieves at the Brooklyn Storehouse
- Shaun Cassidy at City Winery NYC
- The Skatalites at Brooklyn Bowl
- Kendall Street Company at Mercury Lounge
- Monette at Pangea
- Adam Minkoff and Music for 16 Strings at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Will Bernard Band w. Oz Noy, Josh Dion, Andy Hess at the Bitter End
- The Hipp Pipps, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Rover Boys Trio, the Record Players NYC at the Parkside Lounge
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Sunday, December 29
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Kaytranada, Carl Craig, Moodymann, Ame, Trikk, Mr. G at the Brooklyn Storehouse
- Space Bacon at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Medeski, Martin, Metzger & Cline at Sony Hall
- Shaun Cassidy at City Winery NYC
- Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
- Ginger Winn, Diet Lemon, Wormy, Attention Scam at the Bowery Electric
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern