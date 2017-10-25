Spotlights: Iration, Waxahatchee, and More!

Iration To Bring Their Unique Reggae Sound To NJ

by Debra Kate Schafer

With over one million streams on their first new single, and heavy rotation across U.S. alternative stations for their second new single, reggae alt-rockers Iration are on a roller coaster that only goes up. The Hawaiian-bred musicians who are “All About Luv” have been touring nationally since 2008 and you, too, can catch them and hear their latest, always lyrically captivating hits Oct. 27 at Starland Ballroom. For tickets and more information, visit irationmusic.com.

Waxahatchee’s Storm is Coming to Jersey

by Debra Kate Schafer

Out In The Storm is Waxahatchee’s latest release and it has the same folk-rock elements that their first three albums eloquently possessed. Frontwoman, singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield, took all creative control and delivers her most passionate and empathetic performance to date; her distinctive voice and guitar only adding to the lyrics that are laced with love and loss. While on their headlining tour, they’ll be stopping at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Nov. 5 for an intimate show. To purchase tickets, visit WhiteEagleHallJC.com.

Here Comes Janelle Kroll

by Debra Kate Schafer

Chicago native, Janelle Kroll, is an alternative artist with vocals, lyrics, and style that help her fit in among the likes of pop and electronic artists, indie musicians, and soul vocalists. Her latest single, “Blush (featuring Aalias),” delves deep and she explains that “a reddening of the face is a sign of embarrassment or shame. […] This song is about pushing the boundaries of your identity as a sensual being, a celebration of unbound desire.” She is kicking off her tour at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 26. For more information, visit janellekroll.com.

Icons, Legends, Royalty: King Crimson Are On Their Way

by Debra Kate Schafer

It is impossible to think of classic progressive rock artists and not think of King Crimson, for they are the epitome of prog. rock. Whether it was their assistance in creating and bringing their genre into the forefront, the terrifying face on the cover of their debut album, In the Court of the Crimson King, or simply just Robert Fripp’s insane guitar riffs, something about this band surely comes to mind. The eight-piece lineup, including the iconic Fripp, is some sort of U.K. progressive rock supergroup – one that is currently on tour and coming to NJPAC on Oct. 31. To celebrate Halloween and hear decades worth of King Crimson masterpieces, visit njpac.org.

Benjamin Jaffe Is Sweeter Than HoneyHoney

by Jenna Romaine

As fans anticipate the release of his solo debut, Oh, Wild Ocean of Life, next year, Benjamin Jaffe is hitting the road to give listeners a taste. With hints of rock and soul, his first single “Dominator” has been causing a stir as the singer sheds aspects of his Americana vibes. Jaffe will be performing at Union Pool on Nov. 1.

Country Rocker Hits The Boardwalk

by Jenna Romaine

Inspired by rockers and country icons, splitting time between Nashville and NJ, and working as a police officer and singer, Scott DeCarlo is one of a kind. Capturing a unique blend of unembellished lyrics and rockin’ edge, each show is a pleasure to watch. Catch DeCarlo playing Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant on Oct. 27.