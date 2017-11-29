Spotlights – Roni Size & Hearts on Our Sleeves

Staying Warm in NJ

by Debra Kate Schafer

Looking for a way to give back during the holiday season? The Hearts on Our Sleeves benefit concert at The Saint in Asbury Park is exactly what you’re looking for. For only $5 a ticket, you can support talented, independent New Jersey artists such as The Joshua Van Ness Band and Brandywine Road – all you have to do is donate a coat. No donation? That’s ok, too! Tickets are then $10 each. The Hearts on Our Sleeves show on Dec. 3 is focused on collecting new or gently used coats to be donated to communities, both near and far, who need our help… and just in time for the colder months. For more info, visit ticketweb.com.

Roni Size Celebrates “New Forms”

by Jenna Romaine

Following last month’s announcement New Forms will be reissued as a deluxe edition for its 20th anniversary, Roni Size is hitting the road. The legendary UK drum ’n’ bass trailblazer will be supporting the release with US tour dates, including a set at Output in New York on Dec. 7. For more information, visit ronisize.net.