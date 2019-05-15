Welcoming Stryper Back to Upstate NY

Coming to The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 18 is the multi-platinum, critically acclaimed Stryper, California’s legendary Christian heavy metal band. Over 35 years of making music together and the four piece is still touring, recording, and reinventing their (still distinct) style and sound. Which is exactly why this stellar tour they are on is not just filled with their very own greatest hits, but hits of the decades that influenced their generation. They’ll be playing alongside hard rockers Big Guns on the History Tour: Greatest Hits and Covers, and you, too, can get tickets by heading to songkick.com.

Asbury Park to Celebrate Good Times (Come On)

Just like the 1980 hit by Kool and the Gang said, we have to celebrate good times, and if you’re itching for the good, colorful, and electric times of the nineteen-eighties, then catching Electric Avenue at Asbury Park’s most legendary venue, The Stone Pony, should be on your to-do list. The professional and über-talented six-piece group pays tribute to the decade by singing all of your favorite hits the unforgettable decade gave us; everything from Wham! and Prince to David Bowie and Toto. You can relive the era of big hair and John Hughes with a night of throwback songs and dancing by going to stoneponyonline.com.

The Head and the Heart To Bring Intimacy

Seeing great artists perform at smaller venues is often vital to truly capturing the feeling and the energy of the songs being put out into the world. The Head and The Heart are performing a close-knit and immensely special live show on May 17 at the Bowery Ballroom to commemorate the release of their latest album, Living Mirage, to give fans a more personal live listen of these folk rock tracks and the stories that make them what they are—for all of their music is written and produced with a sense of intricacy and intimacy. For more information, visit theheadandtheheart.com.

NYC To Welcome The Japanese House

Taking the iconic Webster Hall’s new and improved stage on May 28 is The Japanese House, England’s premier indie electro-pop artist, also known as Amber Bain. The 23-year-old Bain is a performer by trade, but a storyteller at heart. Her musical stylings are consistently unique and evocative, coming from places of artistic and emotional depth. With a new single under her belt, four stellar EPs, and an ever-growing fan base, catching the dreamy singer-songwriter live is a must. You can (and should) get tickets to her New York tour date at ticketmaster.com.