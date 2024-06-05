New York City Saw Madness Do What Madness Has Always Done Best

On May 30, Madness rocked us into the stratosphere. The multi-piece new-wavers were jamming all night and took us straight from the Big Apple to the edge of the universe with well-rounded spins on songs old and new. This also happened to be the final night of the C’est La Vie in America Tour, and boy did they wrap it up terrifically. The most bubbly of pop and the most groovy of ska came together (as it always done with them) to create an exciting night of lively, nostalgic, genre-mixing Britrock. Hammerstein Ballroom was overcome with the music, and our friend Ehud Lazin showcases why with the following fantastic still shots:

Photos by Ehud Lazin