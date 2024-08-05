Tons of Great Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, August 5

Green Day, the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, the Linda Lindas at Citi Field

Banners, Culture Wars at the Bowery Ballroom

Black Flag aboard the Harbor Lights

Ghost-Note at the Blue Note

Hatis Noit at le Poisson Rouge

Substitute, Watermelon, Beautiful Freaks, Shining Faces at Bar Freda

Karl Schwarz at the Red Lion

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 6

Ice Spice, Cash Cobain at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Yoasobi at Radio City Music Hall

The New Pornographers, Gustaf at White Eagle Hall

Ruel, Oston at the Gramercy Theatre

Ghost-Note at the Blue Note

Blu DeTiger at Rough Trade NYC

Nai Palm, Elliott Skinner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Jessie Kilguss, Rembert & the Basic Goodness at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 7

Def Leppard, Journey, the Steve Miller Band at Citi Field

The Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood at Madison Square Garden

Lucky Daye, Fana Hues at Radio City Music Hall

Ice Spice, Cash Cobain at the Rooftop at Pier 17

DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love at the Brooklyn Paramount

Princess Goes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ghost-Note at the Blue Note

Bennett Coast, Chris Emond at the Bowery Ballroom

Sharon Marley at City Winery NYC

Kaitlin Butts, Ken Pomeroy at Brooklyn Made

Body Meat, YHWH Nailgun at Purgatory

Keke Palmer at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Leon Majcen at Cafe Wha?

Flooding, Lola Star at Baby’s All Right

Forro in the Dark at Nublu

Pearla, Rose Hotel, Grape Wayne at Baby’s All Right

Loren Kramar at le Poisson Rouge

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Bastards of Fine Arts, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, August 8