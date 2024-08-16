Awesome Live Music for Mid-August in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 16

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Geese at Forest Hills Stadium

Andrew Bird, Amadou & Miriam at the Rooftop at Pier 17

ARTMS at the Kings Theatre

Helado Negro, Julianna Barwick at the Ruins at the Knockdown Center

Chameleons, Vision Video, A Cloud of Ravens at Webster Hall

The War and Treaty at the Gramercy Theatre

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Fenne Lily at the Rockaway Hotel

The Secret Sisters, Jon Muq at le Poisson Rouge

Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Natu Camara at Bryant Park

Sue Foley at the Iridium

underscores, umru, Petal Supply, Abbot at the Hall at Elsewhere

Gel at Rough Trade NYC

The Wildwoods at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Pan Arcadia, DUUNES, Um Jennifer?, Jet Daisy at the Bowery Ballroom

Ok Cowgirl, Psymon Spine, Work Wife, Raavi at Brooklyn Made

TVOD, Grim Streaker, Chapped Lips, Wet Bastards at Union Pool

Nox Novacula at TV Eye

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Alyssa & Wayne at Jones Bar

Silver Relics, the Midnight Confessions, Abstract Artimus at Main Drag Music

Turn Turn Turn at Cafe Wha?

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Frank DiNunzio III Trio at Pangea Front Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 17

Thirty Seconds to Mars, AFI, Poppy, KennyHoopla at Barclays Center

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Geese at Forest Hills Stadium

A Skylit Drive, If Not for Me, Dreamwake, VRSTY, Glasswaves, Perspectives, Autumn Estate, Hallow Sanctum, Midwinter, Farsight at the Meadows

Taking Back Sunday, Citizen at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Louis the Child, Jai Wolf, Devault, EVAN GIIA, MEMBA, TroyBoi, Mr Carmack, Daniel Allan, Pluko, Tsu Nami, Jon Casey at the Brooklyn Mirage

Big Daddy Kane at City Winery

The Cavemen & Friends at SummerStage Central Park

Crown the Empire, Dark Divine, Capstan, Oni at Irving Plaza

Donavon Frankenreiter, Goodnight, Texas at the Rockaway Hotel

Pissed Jeans, Knifeplay, Dazy, Glimmer, Native Sun at Roberta’s

Leanna Firestone, Brye at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pity Sex, Webbed Wing, Ovlov, Mirsy, Stand Still at the Bowery Ballroom

Hoax, Senseless Optimism, Meyru at Brooklyn Made

Catcher, My Transparent Eye at Baby’s All Right

Jlin at the Museum of Modern Art

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis

Florid, Flowers for the Dead, Project Diem, Warm Body, Hills to Height at 18th Ward Brewing

Emily Gabriele, Surfing for Daisy, Sweetboy at the Bowery Electric

DensityBlackCat at Pangea Front Lounge

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, August 18