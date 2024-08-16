Awesome Live Music for Mid-August in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, August 16
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Geese at Forest Hills Stadium
- Andrew Bird, Amadou & Miriam at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- ARTMS at the Kings Theatre
- Helado Negro, Julianna Barwick at the Ruins at the Knockdown Center
- Chameleons, Vision Video, A Cloud of Ravens at Webster Hall
- The War and Treaty at the Gramercy Theatre
- Slaughter Beach, Dog, Fenne Lily at the Rockaway Hotel
- The Secret Sisters, Jon Muq at le Poisson Rouge
- Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island
- Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Natu Camara at Bryant Park
- Sue Foley at the Iridium
- underscores, umru, Petal Supply, Abbot at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Gel at Rough Trade NYC
- The Wildwoods at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Pan Arcadia, DUUNES, Um Jennifer?, Jet Daisy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ok Cowgirl, Psymon Spine, Work Wife, Raavi at Brooklyn Made
- TVOD, Grim Streaker, Chapped Lips, Wet Bastards at Union Pool
- Nox Novacula at TV Eye
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Alyssa & Wayne at Jones Bar
- Silver Relics, the Midnight Confessions, Abstract Artimus at Main Drag Music
- Turn Turn Turn at Cafe Wha?
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Frank DiNunzio III Trio at Pangea Front Lounge
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, August 17
- Thirty Seconds to Mars, AFI, Poppy, KennyHoopla at Barclays Center
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Geese at Forest Hills Stadium
- A Skylit Drive, If Not for Me, Dreamwake, VRSTY, Glasswaves, Perspectives, Autumn Estate, Hallow Sanctum, Midwinter, Farsight at the Meadows
- Taking Back Sunday, Citizen at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Louis the Child, Jai Wolf, Devault, EVAN GIIA, MEMBA, TroyBoi, Mr Carmack, Daniel Allan, Pluko, Tsu Nami, Jon Casey at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Big Daddy Kane at City Winery
- The Cavemen & Friends at SummerStage Central Park
- Crown the Empire, Dark Divine, Capstan, Oni at Irving Plaza
- Donavon Frankenreiter, Goodnight, Texas at the Rockaway Hotel
- Pissed Jeans, Knifeplay, Dazy, Glimmer, Native Sun at Roberta’s
- Leanna Firestone, Brye at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pity Sex, Webbed Wing, Ovlov, Mirsy, Stand Still at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hoax, Senseless Optimism, Meyru at Brooklyn Made
- Catcher, My Transparent Eye at Baby’s All Right
- Jlin at the Museum of Modern Art
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis
- Florid, Flowers for the Dead, Project Diem, Warm Body, Hills to Height at 18th Ward Brewing
- Emily Gabriele, Surfing for Daisy, Sweetboy at the Bowery Electric
- DensityBlackCat at Pangea Front Lounge
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, August 18
- Taking Back Sunday, Citizen at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Slick Rick, Dana Dane, Doug E. Fresh, Funk Flex at SummerStage Central Park
- Chris Thile “The Manhattan Variations” at the Amph at Little Island
- Washed Out at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Redman at the Brooklyn Monarch
- BIG|BRAVE, Spiritual Poison at TV Eye
- Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, Lupo Citta at Union Pool
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Alan Lee & the Whiskey Bumps at Skinny Dennis
- Ghost Funk Orchestra, Tilden at Our Wicked Lady
- Greg Mendez, Why Bonnie, Scout Gillett, Bloomsday, Renny Conti, Pearla, Grumpy, Hemlock, Richard Orofino, Isaac Stalling at Baby’s All Right
- Wiped Out, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Yawn Mower, the Knight Shades at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues