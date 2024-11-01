Start November with Live Music Around the Big Apple

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Postponed until 2025:

Zayn at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 2 and November 3

Friday, November 1

Leon Bridges, Hermanos Gutiérrez at Beacon Theatre

Pink Martini at Carnegie Hall

Wave to Earth at the Hammerstein Ballroom

TR/ST, Thoom, Muchas Problemas at Brooklyn Steel

The Go! Team, La Securite at Irving Plaza

Bear Hands, Worry Club, Warpark at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cloud Nothings, Equipment, Farmers Wife at Baby’s All Right

Lauren Sanderson, Kami Kehoe at the Bowery Ballroom

The Dickies, The Queers, The Fiendz at Dingbatz

Robert Glasper X Stokley at the Blue Note

This Will Destroy You, Glassing at the Meadows

Bridge City Sinners, the Dreadnoughts, Apes of the State, Holy Locust at Racket NYC

Emma Ruth Rundle, Ora Cogan at Littlefield

Dog Breath, Material Support, No Model at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Live Skull, Weegee, Skull Practitioners at the Bowery Electric

Dune Blue, Komodos, accomplice, Laurel Canyon at Brooklyn Made

Better Lovers at Rough Trade NYC

Dawn Landes at Joe’s Pub

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

S.C.A.B., Rew, Sean McVerry at TV Eye

Combo Chimbita, Coco Maria, Mickey Perez, Uproot Andy at Xanadu

Joey Miserable & the Worms at the Cutting Room

Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Eszter Balint and Friends at Barbes

Superfan (acoustic) at Pete’s Candy Store

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Drip 2.0, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Lolux, Killdeer, Giftshop Live at the Parkside Lounge

Felice Rosser at Catalyst Records

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 2

Iron Maiden, the Hu at Barclays Center

Angélique Kidjo at Carnegie Hall

Gims at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Wave to Earth, Milena at Brooklyn Paramount

Dreamcatcher at the Kings Theatre

Joy Orbison at Brooklyn Steel

Show Me the Body, High Vis, BIB, ZelooperZ, HiTech at the Knockdown Center

The Dip, Jordan Mackampa at Webster Hall

Jordan Rakei, Katie Tupper at Warsaw

Coco & Clair Clair, Sadboi at Irving Plaza

Ray Bull, Sex Week at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Robert Glasper X Stokley at the Blue Note

Donovan Woods at le Poisson Rouge

Blonde Otter, Pan Arcadia, Will Corona at the Bowery Ballroom

grouptherapy., Ovrkast., Johnny Yukon, Sol ChYld, Annabelle at Racket NYC

Sinkane at S.O.B.’s

Sixpence None the Richer, Lahna Deering at City Winery NYC

Ray Bull, Sex Week at Union Pool

Jerry Paper, Macula Dog, Andy Boay at Brooklyn Made

Lightheaded at the Metropolitan Pavilion

Bri Bagwell & Chris Kasper at Cafe Wha?

Jeris Johnson, Freak at Mercury Lounge

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

Killerstar at the Cutting Room

Napstamind at Otto’s Shrunken Head

TarantinosNYC, the Supertones, Band of Others, the Vivisectors at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Cocktail Slippers, Stupidity, Palmyra Delran and the Dopple Gang, the Cynz, Undergang at the Parkside Lounge

Strange Majik at Arthur’s Tavern

Community Room at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 3