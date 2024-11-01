PREMIERE: The Lucky Stay True on Diverse New EP

There was a time where boybands ruled the world. However, a good boyband and an authentic boyband is hard to come across these days. They’re few and far between – at least here on the East Coast. Out in Los Angeles, though, a few boybands are making headlines. Not all of them will make bi-coastal headlines like The Lucky, who are doing just that with this very article.

The Aquarian, based in New Jersey and covering the Big Apple since 1969, is thrilled to be the home of this exclusive EP premiere. The Lucky’s new album, Wait It Out, is available today wherever you listen to/stream music. However, you can start listening right here, right now:

Although relating to and resembling a boyband, this three-piece is merely a cohesive package deal like their boyband predecessors. Truthfully, the sonic aspect of The Lucky is nothing like the boybands that might immediately come to mind.

There are a lot of understated melodies, a solid handful of punk rock influences, and quite a few moments where hip-hop and R&B-style producing comes through. The Lucky are three friends with impactful musical backgrounds and interests; all of which come through loud and clear on this very EP. Tucker Click’s voice is clear, soaring at times, and occasionally tonally vulnerable. Joshua Nardine’s drum beats and production skills let rhythm come to the top of every track in the best way. Maison Thomas-Eudy’s guitar riffs are literally and figuratively electric, and you can feel his heartbeat in the way he shreds. Actually, on all six of these songs, passion is evident from each of the trio.

“We are so excited to release our second official EP,” guitarist Thomas-Eudy says. “Most of these songs have been finished for a few years just waiting for the right time to be released. We tried writing in new ways, and wanted to step out of our usual box while still staying true to who we are. We can’t wait for everyone to finally hear these songs, and we hope they like them as much as we do.”

Well, ‘finally’ is no more. These West Coasters can proudly say that Wait It Out is available now, worth listening to, and exclusively premiering here, at The Aquarian.

TO KEEP UP WITH THE LUCKY, CHECK OUT THEIR INSTAGRAM!