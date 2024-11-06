Last week, King Diamond took to Kings Theatre to close out October in such a royally rock and roll way that we just had to share the experience. And what better way to do that than with an exhilarating heavy metal gallery? Spooky theatrics, doll sacrifice, Gen Alpha guests, gargoyles, rich music, electric shredding, and more were captured on October 30th, perfectly emulating what us New Jerseyans know as Mischief Night, setting the stage (literally and figuratively) for high-energy Halloween.

Thanks to Ehud Lazin for photographing and giving us all a chance to live vicariously through him, his lens, and the beautiful venue / NYC borough that hosted the show!

