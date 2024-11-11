Rise Against, L.S. Dunes, & the Night of All Nights

When two of our favorite bands are coming our way on tour, we head out to see them. It’s only fair, since we love them and always have the very best of times with them. This evening in Philadelphia on October 26 with L.S. Dunes and Rise Against (as well as opener Spiritual Cramp) was no different. Song after song, set after set, mosh pit after mosh pit – this stop on Rise Against’s North American tour was sold-out and spectacular. And since today’s date is 11/11 – a sequence of numbers that some believe to be wish-oriented, cosmic, and powerful – we thought we’d share the visual experience of our two favorite bands (and another that can become one of our favorites), and maybe speak another tour like this into the universe. It was just that good from start to finish.

L.S. Dunes

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino

Rise Against

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino

Spiritual Cramp

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino