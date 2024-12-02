Creed at Madison Square Garden / November 30, 2024

Although neither Creed nor supporting act 3 Doors Down are really considered ‘Christian rock,’ we think it would be safe to say that a concert of theirs is a spiritual experience. They exude gratitude. From the biggest of fans to those un-anointed in the audience, everyone leaves their show feeling a sense of relief. Live music almost always takes a weight off your shoulders; it’s a freeing experience. To have mental and emotional burdens dissolve throughout the night, though… that is a testament to the words spoken in between the songs. You no longer feel alone after a night with these bands.

Scott Stapp and Brad Arnold, frontmen of Creed and 3 Doors Down, respectively, could’ve been ministers or preachers in another life. They gave advice and offered comfort and used their platform as a way to not only share their art, but share their story. It is clear for both Stapp and Arnold, as well as their bandmates and inner circle, that their on-stage agenda goes far beyond performing their rock radio hits. “A journey through the human experience; the highs and lows and everything in between,” is how the Creed singer wanted this concert and tour to be categorized. That is exactly what it was to a tee. Every song and every tale that set up the next was soulful, kind, and had a sense of urgency – don’t go now, don’t fall prey to societal pressures, don’t forget about your loved ones, don’t leave this world feeling defeated.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

“You are enough,” the 3 Doors Down frontman urged concert goers prior to Creed, setting a perfectly humble and evocative stage for the headliner. That notion was the clear through-line: be yourself, God made you who you are for a reason, and we as humans need to find comfort and graciousness in that.

For 3 Doors Down, their first tour was 24 years ago – with Creed, who took them out on the road and essentially gave them their big stage debut – and at that time they played Madison Square Garden. Now here they are again, more grateful than ever before, and they sounded better than ever, too. The band was in sync and flawlessly executed a set that covered their two decades of hits, pleasing every college guy and adult man in the room. Fists were raised, chants were shouted, songs were air-guitared to, and everyone was singing at the top of their lungs. It was joyous and rocking, and had an energy like no other. The same goes for Creed, whose reunion only elevated the way the band weaves in and out of riffs, instrumental solos, slower yet hard hitting ballads, and roof-raising rockers. When the members of Creed take on the catalog of Creed in 2024, there is a sense of unity that is palpable. They are thriving and it is glorious to watch. (It is also one of the reasons this show was completely sold out, even the day after Thanksgiving!)

Photo by Ehud Lazin

Scott Stapp brought his son out later on in Creed’s set, adding to the full circle moment that Brad Arnold explained earlier in the night during 3 Doors Down, talking about how the last time the band performed “Higher,” his son was just a baby. Not only that, but the great Mark Tremonti has been using this reunion tour as a way to gift rock and roll to the next generation by calling a young fan on stage and giving them a beautiful custom Paul Reed Smith guitar, which is just what he did at MSG. It was stellar. Heartfelt, honest, and stellar – much like the night as a whole.

Our friend Wolfgang Van Halen opened the show, though, and we cannot forget about his short, but sweet set at The Garden in which he played songs from both his acclaimed albums, tore a hole into the famed roof of the venue, shouted out his beloved late father, and turned a slew of people into new Mammoth WVH fans. (As soon as his set was done, the man sitting behind us turned to his friend and said, “I’ve gotta get me a t-shirt of theirs to show them off and help make them the biggest band on the planet!”)

What a night, what a show, and what a way to spend Black Friday (with head-banging tracks in between pseudo-sermons, re-connecting old pals, and the reminder to love yourself and be grateful for one another). Go to the Are You Ready? Tour for an experience that is as fun-loving as it is thoughtful, and as internal as it is external.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

Setlists

Mammoth WVH

Another Celebration at the End of the World You’re to Blame Like a Pastime Distance Take a Bow Don’t Back Down

3 Doors Down

Train It’s Not My Time Loser Duck and Run Here Without You Let Me Go Away From the Sun The Road I’m On Never Look Down Landing in London Kryptonite When I’m Gone

Creed