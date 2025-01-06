Discover New Live Music for the New Year in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, January 6
• Gary Lucas & Gods and Monsters at the Loft at City Winery
• Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
• Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
• The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
• David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
• Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
• Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, January 7
• Lucky 7 NYC, Faith NYC at the 11th St. Bar
• Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
• Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store
• SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 8
• Kevin Scott, Rick Lollar, Josh Dion at the Bitter End
• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
• The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 9
• Smif-n-Wessun at the Brooklyn Monarch
• Bilal at the Adam Space Academy of Music
• Close Enemies at City Winery NYC
• Aja Monet, Sophye Soliveau, Fay Victor at le Poisson Rouge
• Queen Esther at Symphony Space
• Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
• W4RP Trio, LiKWUiD at Brooklyn Art Haus
• James Maddock at City Vineyard
• The Wonder Licks at the 11th St. Bar
• Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
• The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues