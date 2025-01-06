Discover New Live Music for the New Year in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, January 6

• Gary Lucas & Gods and Monsters at the Loft at City Winery

• Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

• Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

• The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

• David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

• Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

• Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, January 7

• Lucky 7 NYC, Faith NYC at the 11th St. Bar

• Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store

• Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store

• SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 8

• Kevin Scott, Rick Lollar, Josh Dion at the Bitter End

• Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

• The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 9

• Smif-n-Wessun at the Brooklyn Monarch

• Bilal at the Adam Space Academy of Music

• Close Enemies at City Winery NYC

• Aja Monet, Sophye Soliveau, Fay Victor at le Poisson Rouge

• Queen Esther at Symphony Space

• Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note

• W4RP Trio, LiKWUiD at Brooklyn Art Haus

• James Maddock at City Vineyard

• The Wonder Licks at the 11th St. Bar

• Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

• The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues