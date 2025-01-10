Cool Live Music for a Cold January Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, January 10
- ISOxo at Brooklyn Steel
- Medeski, Russo and Cline at Brooklyn Bowl
- James McBride at Symphony Space
- Cab Ellis, Skorts, Sunfade at the Bowery Ballroom
- Night Hawk, Phantom Handshakes, the Living Roomers at Brooklyn Made
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
- Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard
- Walter Parks & the Unlawful Assembly, Jill Sobule, Seth Glier & Crys Matthews at the Iridium
- Avenida B at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Stephane Wrembel w. Jean-Michel Pilc at Joe’s Pub
- Bowiemas: Michael T. & the Vanities, Tony & the Kiki, Leah Hennessey, Josephine, Alana Amram, Scout Gillett, Silent Mass, Calamity Glamour, 12090 A.D., God Complex, Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye
- Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- High Waisted, TBD, Vug and Robbie at Sleepwalk
- Macy Rodman at C’mon Everybody
- Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Top Shortage, Mzztr at the Parkside Lounge
- Take Warning, the Penniless Loafers, the Scrub Ups at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 11
- ISOxo at Brooklyn Steel
- NYC Winter JazzFest: Lion Babe, Smag På Dig Selv (SPDS), Josefine Opsahl, Salin, Dominique Fils-Aimé at Baby’s All Right
- VCTMS, 156/Silence, Heavy//Hitter, Tarcil at the Meadows
- The Solids at the Bowery Ballroom
- Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC
- The Christian McBride Band at Mercury Lounge
- Mary Hood, Awksymoron, Wetsuit, Vonnie Whatever at Brooklyn Made
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
- Sammy Miller & the Congregation at City Vineyard
- Daryl Johns at Baby’s All Right
- Jimmy Vivino at the Bitter End
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 12
- GlobalFEST: Zar Electrik, Maruja Limón, Bamba Wassoulou Groove, Kommuna Lux, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, Ghazi & Boom.Diwan x Arturo O’Farrill, Akshara Music Ensemble, Paul Beaubrun, Rebolu, Elida Almeida at David Geffen Hall
- Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at City Winery NYC
- Kishi Bashi at the Loft at City Winery
- NNAMDÏ, Semiratruth at Baby’s All Right
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
- Nora Brown, Amythyst Kiah, Kaia Kater at Cafe Wha?
- Daryl Johns at Night Club 101
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar