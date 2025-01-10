Home
Lion Babe at Afropunk on 8/25/18 / Everynight Charley

Cool Live Music for a Cold January Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 10

  • ISOxo at Brooklyn Steel
  • Medeski, Russo and Cline at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • James McBride at Symphony Space
  • Cab Ellis, Skorts, Sunfade at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Night Hawk, Phantom Handshakes, the Living Roomers at Brooklyn Made
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
  • Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard
  • Walter Parks & the Unlawful Assembly, Jill Sobule, Seth Glier & Crys Matthews at the Iridium
  • Avenida B at the David Rubinstein Atrium
  • Stephane Wrembel w. Jean-Michel Pilc at Joe’s Pub
  • Bowiemas: Michael T. & the Vanities, Tony & the Kiki, Leah Hennessey, Josephine, Alana Amram, Scout Gillett, Silent Mass, Calamity Glamour, 12090 A.D., God Complex, Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye
  • Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • High Waisted, TBD, Vug and Robbie at Sleepwalk
  • Macy Rodman at C’mon Everybody
  • Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Top Shortage, Mzztr at the Parkside Lounge
  • Take Warning, the Penniless Loafers, the Scrub Ups at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 11

  • ISOxo at Brooklyn Steel
  • NYC Winter JazzFest: Lion Babe, Smag På Dig Selv (SPDS), Josefine Opsahl, Salin, Dominique Fils-Aimé at Baby’s All Right
  • VCTMS, 156/Silence, Heavy//Hitter, Tarcil at the Meadows
  • The Solids at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC
  • The Christian McBride Band at Mercury Lounge
  • Mary Hood, Awksymoron, Wetsuit, Vonnie Whatever at Brooklyn Made
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
  • Sammy Miller & the Congregation at City Vineyard
  • Daryl Johns at Baby’s All Right
  • Jimmy Vivino at the Bitter End
  • Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 12

  • GlobalFEST: Zar Electrik, Maruja Limón, Bamba Wassoulou Groove, Kommuna Lux, Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, Ghazi & Boom.Diwan x Arturo O’Farrill, Akshara Music Ensemble, Paul Beaubrun, Rebolu, Elida Almeida at David Geffen Hall
  • Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at City Winery NYC
  • Kishi Bashi at the Loft at City Winery
  • NNAMDÏ, Semiratruth at Baby’s All Right
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Blue Note
  • Nora Brown, Amythyst Kiah, Kaia Kater at Cafe Wha?
  • Daryl Johns at Night Club 101
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar