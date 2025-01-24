Home
Hot Live Music for Cold NYC Nights

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 24 

  • Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
  • Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom 
  • Been Stellar, Malice K at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • Jersey, jigitz at the Knockdown Center 
  • Stereo MCs, Alex English x Cryostatik at the Music Hall of Williamsburg 
  • Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note 
  • Fulton Lee at the Gramercy Theatre 
  • The Anders Osborne Band, the Brass Queens at the Cutting Room 
  • The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • Amy Helm, Elizabeth & the Catapult at le Poisson Rouge 
  • Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral, Dari Bay at Night Club 101 
  • Gemma Laurence, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities, Taylor Pearlstein at Brooklyn Made 
  • Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub 
  • Sugarlife at Baker Falls 
  • JT Curtis at the Bitter End 
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis 
  • David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues 
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 25 

  • Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall 
  • Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom 
  • Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • Porridge Radio, Sluice at Warsaw 
  • Cherry Glazerr, Dazegxd, GIFT, Guerilla Toss, Meg Elsier, Sex Week, Taraneh at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Elijah Fox at the Music Hall of Williamsburg 
  • Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note 
  • Lee DeWyze at Hill Country Barbecue Market 
  • The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • Roomful of Blues at the Iridium 
  • Brutus VIII, Amiture, Epoxy at Night Club 101 
  • Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub 
  • David Grubbs, the Caribbean at the P.I.T. 
  • Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral at Union Pool 
  • Loosey, Yonder, Balaclava, Genuine Connection, Weegee at Home Sweet Home 
  • The Drew Eckmann Band, the Vibeke Saugestad Band, Adam Masterson at Berlin 
  • Atomic Stop, Corner Sun, Meeker, Believe in Ghost at the Bowery Electric 
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues 
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 26 

  • Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note 
  • Chuck Prophet & Cumbia Shoes, Kris Gruen at City Winery NYC 
  • Palehound (solo), Marem Ladson, Beck Zegans at Cassette 
  • Master Boot Record, Family Jules at TV Eye 
  • Harriet Tubman w. Graham Haynes, History Dog Trio at the Sultan Room 
  • Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub 
  • Pan Arcadia, Sleep House, Pespi at the Bowery Electric 
  • Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis 
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End 
  • Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge 
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar 
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues 
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues 
  • Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern