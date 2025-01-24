Hot Live Music for Cold NYC Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 24

Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall

Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Been Stellar, Malice K at the Bowery Ballroom

Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl

Jersey, jigitz at the Knockdown Center

Stereo MCs, Alex English x Cryostatik at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note

Fulton Lee at the Gramercy Theatre

The Anders Osborne Band, the Brass Queens at the Cutting Room

The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club

Amy Helm, Elizabeth & the Catapult at le Poisson Rouge

Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral, Dari Bay at Night Club 101

Gemma Laurence, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities, Taylor Pearlstein at Brooklyn Made

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Sugarlife at Baker Falls

JT Curtis at the Bitter End

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 25

Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall

Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl

Porridge Radio, Sluice at Warsaw

Cherry Glazerr, Dazegxd, GIFT, Guerilla Toss, Meg Elsier, Sex Week, Taraneh at the Bowery Ballroom

Elijah Fox at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note

Lee DeWyze at Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club

Roomful of Blues at the Iridium

Brutus VIII, Amiture, Epoxy at Night Club 101

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

David Grubbs, the Caribbean at the P.I.T.

Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral at Union Pool

Loosey, Yonder, Balaclava, Genuine Connection, Weegee at Home Sweet Home

The Drew Eckmann Band, the Vibeke Saugestad Band, Adam Masterson at Berlin

Atomic Stop, Corner Sun, Meeker, Believe in Ghost at the Bowery Electric

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 26