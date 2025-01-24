Hot Live Music for Cold NYC Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this month. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, January 24
- Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
- Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Been Stellar, Malice K at the Bowery Ballroom
- Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jersey, jigitz at the Knockdown Center
- Stereo MCs, Alex English x Cryostatik at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note
- Fulton Lee at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Anders Osborne Band, the Brass Queens at the Cutting Room
- The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club
- Amy Helm, Elizabeth & the Catapult at le Poisson Rouge
- Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral, Dari Bay at Night Club 101
- Gemma Laurence, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities, Taylor Pearlstein at Brooklyn Made
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Sugarlife at Baker Falls
- JT Curtis at the Bitter End
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 25
- Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall
- Zayn, Hope Tala, LAPD at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Bowl
- Porridge Radio, Sluice at Warsaw
- Cherry Glazerr, Dazegxd, GIFT, Guerilla Toss, Meg Elsier, Sex Week, Taraneh at the Bowery Ballroom
- Elijah Fox at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note
- Lee DeWyze at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club
- Roomful of Blues at the Iridium
- Brutus VIII, Amiture, Epoxy at Night Club 101
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- David Grubbs, the Caribbean at the P.I.T.
- Greg Freeman, Ekko Astral at Union Pool
- Loosey, Yonder, Balaclava, Genuine Connection, Weegee at Home Sweet Home
- The Drew Eckmann Band, the Vibeke Saugestad Band, Adam Masterson at Berlin
- Atomic Stop, Corner Sun, Meeker, Believe in Ghost at the Bowery Electric
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 26
- Aloe Blacc at the Blue Note
- Chuck Prophet & Cumbia Shoes, Kris Gruen at City Winery NYC
- Palehound (solo), Marem Ladson, Beck Zegans at Cassette
- Master Boot Record, Family Jules at TV Eye
- Harriet Tubman w. Graham Haynes, History Dog Trio at the Sultan Room
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Pan Arcadia, Sleep House, Pespi at the Bowery Electric
- Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern