Soccer Mommy Memories From Music Hall of Williamsburg

For our social media savvy friends, you already know that today is #WaybackWednesday –also known as Hump Day’s response to #ThrowbackThursday (and #FlashbackFriday, if we are being honest). Because of this, we are sharing our glowing indie rock gallery from Soccer Mommy’s 2018 tour date at Music Hall of Williamsburg, originally photographed on February 22 by the great Kelsey Hunter Ayres.

The night was short and sweet: eight songs, including one Bruce Springsteen cover, most from her debut album, Clean, of which was released into the world eight days later to immediate acclaim. The then 21-year-old artist captivated with emotional grit, memorable guitar riffs, and signature baby face with winged eyeliner. Born Sophia Regina Allison, Soccer Mommy is one of Nashville’s best – and possibly most underrated – exports from the last decade. (We are still big fans and continue to press ‘play’ on Evergreen, her LP from fall ’24.)

You might remember these running in print during the days of our Say It In Pictures column, but this is the first time that they are seeing the light of day (and by that we mean the light of our computer and smartphone screens). Check them out!

Photos by Kelsey Hunter Ayres