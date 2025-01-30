THROWBACK: Stevie Nicks, December 4, 1985

Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 1985 cover story with Stevie Nicks!

Tonight, at 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST, FireAid LA will be streaming on a wide array of platforms as an even wider array of artists take not one, but two stages in Inglewood, California. The event will be raising money for relief and recovery of the Los Angeles area after the devastating SoCal wildfires. For more information on the performances, of which the “Edge of Seventeen” singer is part of, where to watch, and how to donate, visit fireaidla.org.