The Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Friday, January 31
- Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Honey Marmalade, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl
- Ravenscoon, Must Die!, smith., Sully, Green Matter, Ghost Lotus at Brooklyn Steel
- Ole 60, Rob Langon at Webster Hall
- GHØSTKID, Hawk, Crucifiction at the Meadows
- Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note
- Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Matt Pond PA, Anya Marina, Bathtub Cig at Union Pool
- Tomberlin, Eliana Glass at Cassette
- Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Great Grandpa, Drench Fries at Baby’s All Right
- Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery
- Danny Singh at 100 Sutton Street
- Trixie Whitley at Baker Falls
- Steinza, Hunter Metts at Mercury Lounge
- Gato Loco de Bajo, Iced Ink, the Coffin Daggers, J Hacha de Zola at Main Drag Music
- Wiped Out, Ciggy, Dr. Ex & the Break-Ups, Voodini at Our Wicked Lady
- Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
- Eater Life, Desert Sharks, Mary Shelley, Adult Human Females at Gambit.Works
- Asa Horvitz, Carmen Quill, Ariadne Randall & Wayne Horvitz, Robin Holcomb at Public Records
- Khantrast at Night Club 101
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 1
- 070 Shake, Bryant Barnes, Johan Lenox at the Kings Theatre
- Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl
- Frank Black, Reid Paley at Brooklyn Steel
- Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note
- Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ben Barnes, Charles Jones, Sophia James, Zoe Sparks at Webster Hall
- NoCap, Loe Shimmy at Irving Plaza
- Wolfacejoeyy at the Gramercy Theatre
- (((O))), Quiet Luke at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Thing, Sugar Pit, Grumpers, Skorts, Joudy, WifeKnife, Eclectic Charango Beats, Pons, Scary’s on the Wall, Frida Kill at Our Wicked Lady
- Shellshag, False Starts, Joe Jack Talcum, Sub Rosa at P.I.T.
- Novulent, the Missing Peace at Mercury Lounge
- Consumables, Charm School, Qirl, Yuvees at Purgatory
- Kuru, Loss Becomes at Bar Freda
- Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Meir Levine, Jane O’Neill, Molly Murphy at Brooklyn Made
- Nihmune at le Poisson Rouge
- Vitesse X, Swordes at Night Club 101
- The Wraycyclers, Time Surfers, the Bakersfield Breakers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
- Tom Kuntz at Hart Bar
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 2
- Christian Lee Hutson, Allegra Krieger at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note
- Wesley Stace’ Cabinet of Wonders w. Suzanne Vega, Jon Ronson, Eef Barzelay, As for the Future, Michael Arthur, Doogie Horner, Rhett Miller, Mark Rozzo at City Winery NYC
- Jackopierce at the Loft at City Winery
- “The Fuzztones vs. The World / A Tale of Sex, LSD and Rock & Roll” film premiere at the Bowery Electric
- Nunslaughter, Demiser, Desolus at TV Eye
- Tasman & Noizepunk, Sound Liberation at Silvana
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Bill Popp (solo) at Lucky
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Accessory, Tony Vaz, Dan English at Night Club 101
- Milo Z at Arthur’s Tavern
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion