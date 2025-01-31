The Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Friday, January 31

Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Honey Marmalade, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl

Ravenscoon, Must Die!, smith., Sully, Green Matter, Ghost Lotus at Brooklyn Steel

Ole 60, Rob Langon at Webster Hall

GHØSTKID, Hawk, Crucifiction at the Meadows

Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note

Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom

Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Matt Pond PA, Anya Marina, Bathtub Cig at Union Pool

Tomberlin, Eliana Glass at Cassette

Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Great Grandpa, Drench Fries at Baby’s All Right

Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery

Danny Singh at 100 Sutton Street

Trixie Whitley at Baker Falls

Steinza, Hunter Metts at Mercury Lounge

Gato Loco de Bajo, Iced Ink, the Coffin Daggers, J Hacha de Zola at Main Drag Music

Wiped Out, Ciggy, Dr. Ex & the Break-Ups, Voodini at Our Wicked Lady

Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub

Eater Life, Desert Sharks, Mary Shelley, Adult Human Females at Gambit.Works

Asa Horvitz, Carmen Quill, Ariadne Randall & Wayne Horvitz, Robin Holcomb at Public Records

Khantrast at Night Club 101

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 1

070 Shake, Bryant Barnes, Johan Lenox at the Kings Theatre

Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl

Frank Black, Reid Paley at Brooklyn Steel

Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note

Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom

Ben Barnes, Charles Jones, Sophia James, Zoe Sparks at Webster Hall

NoCap, Loe Shimmy at Irving Plaza

Wolfacejoeyy at the Gramercy Theatre

(((O))), Quiet Luke at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Thing, Sugar Pit, Grumpers, Skorts, Joudy, WifeKnife, Eclectic Charango Beats, Pons, Scary’s on the Wall, Frida Kill at Our Wicked Lady

Shellshag, False Starts, Joe Jack Talcum, Sub Rosa at P.I.T.

Novulent, the Missing Peace at Mercury Lounge

Consumables, Charm School, Qirl, Yuvees at Purgatory

Kuru, Loss Becomes at Bar Freda

Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Meir Levine, Jane O’Neill, Molly Murphy at Brooklyn Made

Nihmune at le Poisson Rouge

Vitesse X, Swordes at Night Club 101

The Wraycyclers, Time Surfers, the Bakersfield Breakers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Kolker at the Bitter End

Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis

Tom Kuntz at Hart Bar

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 2