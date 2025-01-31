Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Steve Earle at The Town Hall on 12/5/16 / Everynight Charley

The Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance. 

Friday, January 31 

  • Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, Honey Marmalade, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • Ravenscoon, Must Die!, smith., Sully, Green Matter, Ghost Lotus at Brooklyn Steel 
  • Ole 60, Rob Langon at Webster Hall 
  • GHØSTKID, Hawk, Crucifiction at the Meadows 
  • Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note 
  • Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Steve Earle (solo acoustic) at City Winery NYC 
  • Matt Pond PA, Anya Marina, Bathtub Cig at Union Pool 
  • Tomberlin, Eliana Glass at Cassette 
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • Great Grandpa, Drench Fries at Baby’s All Right 
  • Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery 
  • Danny Singh at 100 Sutton Street 
  • Trixie Whitley at Baker Falls 
  • Steinza, Hunter Metts at Mercury Lounge
  • Gato Loco de Bajo, Iced Ink, the Coffin Daggers, J Hacha de Zola at Main Drag Music 
  • Wiped Out, Ciggy, Dr. Ex & the Break-Ups, Voodini at Our Wicked Lady 
  • Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub 
  • Eater Life, Desert Sharks, Mary Shelley, Adult Human Females at Gambit.Works 
  • Asa Horvitz, Carmen Quill, Ariadne Randall & Wayne Horvitz, Robin Holcomb at Public Records 
  • Khantrast at Night Club 101 
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis 
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues 
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 1 

  • 070 Shake, Bryant Barnes, Johan Lenox at the Kings Theatre 
  • Galactic w. Jelly Joseph, the Junco Partners at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • Frank Black, Reid Paley at Brooklyn Steel 
  • Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note 
  • Glaive at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Ben Barnes, Charles Jones, Sophia James, Zoe Sparks at Webster Hall 
  • NoCap, Loe Shimmy at Irving Plaza 
  • Wolfacejoeyy at the Gramercy Theatre 
  • (((O))), Quiet Luke at the Hall at Elsewhere 
  • The Thing, Sugar Pit, Grumpers, Skorts, Joudy, WifeKnife, Eclectic Charango Beats, Pons, Scary’s on the Wall, Frida Kill at Our Wicked Lady 
  • Shellshag, False Starts, Joe Jack Talcum, Sub Rosa at P.I.T. 
  • Novulent, the Missing Peace at Mercury Lounge 
  • Consumables, Charm School, Qirl, Yuvees at Purgatory 
  • Kuru, Loss Becomes at Bar Freda 
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Meir Levine, Jane O’Neill, Molly Murphy at Brooklyn Made 
  • Nihmune at le Poisson Rouge 
  • Vitesse X, Swordes at Night Club 101 
  • The Wraycyclers, Time Surfers, the Bakersfield Breakers at Otto’s Shrunken Head 
  • Kolker at the Bitter End 
  • Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis 
  • Tom Kuntz at Hart Bar 
  • Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues 
  • SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 2 

  • Christian Lee Hutson, Allegra Krieger at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note 
  • Wesley Stace’ Cabinet of Wonders w. Suzanne Vega, Jon Ronson, Eef Barzelay, As for the Future, Michael Arthur, Doogie Horner, Rhett Miller, Mark Rozzo at City Winery NYC 
  • Jackopierce at the Loft at City Winery 
  • “The Fuzztones vs. The World / A Tale of Sex, LSD and Rock & Roll” film premiere at the Bowery Electric 
  • Nunslaughter, Demiser, Desolus at TV Eye 
  • Tasman & Noizepunk, Sound Liberation at Silvana 
  • Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge 
  • Bill Popp (solo) at Lucky 
  • The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar 
  • Accessory, Tony Vaz, Dan English at Night Club 101 
  • Milo Z at Arthur’s Tavern 
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues 
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues 
  • Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion