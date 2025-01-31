Jinjer’s European Groove Metal Goes Harder Than Ever on New Album

Jinjer was tasked with the impossible challenge of following up their commercially successful and critically adored album, Wallflowers. The band didn’t rush the follow up, but instead spent four careful years crafting their next release. Titled Duél, that album is out one week from today.

From the jump this album is terrific. Produced by Max Morton, Duél is everything people love Jinjer for, and as a band widely regarded as being the masters of groove metal, they do just that with some even heavier qualities than before. Jinjer took that style they are known for and amplified it tenfold for this record. The way that they can quickly alternate between boisterous hardcore and smooth rhythm is always commendable, and Duél is no exception; it just furthers how vital this band is to the evolution of the metal community.

Duél’s heavy moments are a standout for the band. “Tantrum” opens the record ferociously. There’s no soft, gradual intro or a soundbite that bleeds into the album; the LP begins strong and with an immediate start. Another track, “Fast Draw,” deserves special praise, as well. It is about to be the heaviest Jinjer song in existence. Fans of the beatdown side of Jinjer will not be disappointed. Most bands in the metal genre get softer and lighter with each album, but not Jinjer. This band managed to make music that is even more turbulent and aggressive on their fifth album, and it’s no small feat and showcases how focused the band is.

Other tracks on the album feel quintessentially Jinjer, too, like “Green Serpent” and “Dark Bile,” which will become instant classics. It almost feels like the band recognized the core of their sound while creating this album. A lot of songs here don’t sound like other tracks either. You can’t really compare or contrast influences. It’s just authentically Jinjer. The band has just created a new album, a fifth album, that feels like a self-titled debut for how confident and original it sounds.

Also, the album doesn’t just sound incredible – it has something to say. Tatiana Shmayluk is the most pissed off she’s ever been. In most of the songs on Duél, the vocalist is spitting out the words with raw emotion and angst. It feels like every second she is teetering between collected charisma and full blown fury. A song that displays this best is “Someone’s Daughter.” Lyrically and performance based, the album is leagues above what other bands are currently doing, and that song cements it. However, every song on Duél feels very inspired.

My only gripe with the record is that occasionally it can feel like a collection of singles. The album does have a consistent theme and tone, but the transition between songs can feel harsh and jarring. However, this is an album problem, not a song problem. The actual songwriting and musicianship is expertly crafted. The tracks are written flawlessly – they can simply feel a little disjointed in the album setting.

Overall Duél is a prime example of how a band should take their time to craft a perfect set of songs. The band could have rushed an album directly after the success of Wallflowers and fumbled. Instead, they took four years to create something entirely their own. This new era for the band is the start of something massive, even though Jinjer is already on top of their game and playing bigger festivals than ever. (In 2024 the band played Sick New World festival in Vegas, and this year they’re set to play the infamous Hellfest in June, and the 2025 Download Festival!)

The band has already proven themselves and are giants in the scene, but Duél is great song after great song, and it fits perfectly in their discography. They are just proving why they are as big as they are. With Duél out in the world, no one should be doubting Jinjer’s skill and talent.

GET READY, BECAUSE THIS NEW ALBUM FROM JINJER IS OUT ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7! PRE-SAVE & PRE-ORDER BY CLICKING HERE!