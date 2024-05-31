Start June with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 31
- Silvestre Dangond at Radio City Music Hall
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- The Damned, the Dictators, Lenny Kaye & Friends at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- NeedToBreathe, Judah & the Lion at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Tank, Keri Hilson, Carl Thomas at the Kings Theatre
- Crowded House at the Bowery Ballroom
- Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, Speed at Terminal 5
- Passion Pit, Matt Smith’s Nervous System at Warsaw
- X Ambassadors, New West, Rowan Drake at Irving Plaza
- Charlotte Day Wilson at Webster Hall
- Black Marble, Desire, Johnny Jewel at the Knockdown Center
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Suuns, jjuujjuu at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brass Against at the Gramercy Theatre
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Lost Kings at Ravel Hotel
- Arooj Aftab at Rough Trade
- Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble at City Winery NYC
- Herman’s Hermits at Sony Hall
- Ghostly Kisses, Kroy at National Sawdust
- Finom, Frances Chang at the Sultan Room
- Soccer Mommy (solo), Lightning Bug at the Stone Circle Theatre
- Night Hawk, Boyscoutmarie, Katzin, Hipsy Gap at Brooklyn Made
- Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub
- Drew McDowall, Sydney Spann at le Poisson Rouge
- Lightheaded, Heavenly at the Market Hotel
- Bad Rabbits, Proper, Origami Button at the Meadows
- Kinneret, Syte, Camp Bedford at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Blonde Otter, Tim Mountain at Mercury Lounge
- OkCello at Cafe Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Angus Wayne, JT Curtis, Chris Saunders, the Apartment House Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Phil Gammage, Exit 99, Dick Jokes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Robert Lighthouse at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan and Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall
Saturday, June 1
- Tomorrow X Together at Madison Square Garden
- Luis Miguel at Barclays Center
- Reik at Radio City Music Hall
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Andra Day, Alex Vaughn, Ebony Riley at SummerStage Central Park
- Isaiah Rashad at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Prateek Kuhad at the Beacon Theatre
- Eric Roberson at the Apollo
- Passion Pit, Matt Smith’s Nervous System at Warsaw
- Symphony X, Heathen at White Eagle Hall
- Antonis Remos, Josephine at the Manhattan Center
- Nyashinski, Eddy Kenzo, Naomi Achu, Dynamq, Simon Javan Okelo at Irving Plaza
- Marcin at the Gramercy Theatre
- Urban Blight at Racket NYC
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- The Outcasts, the Pists, Babyshakes, Dark Thoughts at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Abby Anderson at the Bowery Ballroom
- China Forbes, Belle-Skinner at le Poisson Rouge
- Subhumans, Fea at the Meadows
- Oxymorrons, Hdbeendope, Post Profit at Elsewhere Zone One
- June Freedom at Baby’s All Right
- Baba G, Cloudchord, Horizon Wireless, BkellZ at Brooklyn Made
- Martin Rev, Comatosed, Simon Hanes, Gargoyle at TV Eye
- Big Bud, Furney, A Sides, Adrienne Richards, DJ Stunna, Random Movement, Scott Allen, Lady Emz, T.R.A.C. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jane Penny at Joe’s Pub
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Girl Dick, Kaye Loggins, Grace Kuhlenschmidt at MoMA PS1
- Mary Shelley, Dead Tooth, the Dracu-Las, Engine Hymns at Maker Park Radio
- Zach Seabaugh at Mercury Lounge
- Gardenia, Bloody Your Hands, Balloon Snake, the Coral Cables, Vicious Fishes at 18th Ward Brewing
- TarantinosNYC, the Vista Cruisers, Cupid’s Nemesis at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
- Margie Goldsmith w. French Cookin’ at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, June 2
- Tomorrow X Together at Madison Square Garden
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Anitta at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Fujii Kaze at the Apollo Theater
- Erra, Make Them Suffer, Void of Vision, Novelists at Irving Plaza
- Battle Beast, Blackbriar at the Gramercy Theatre
- G-Easy at Ravel Hotel
- Shordie Shordie at Warsaw
- Yot Club, Morning Silk at Baby’s All Right
- Paula Cole at Sony Hall
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Adrenalin O.D., Silence Equals Death, Dieja, Blackout Shoppers, War Orphan, Iconicide, No Compromise at the Bowery Electric
- Guerilla Toss, PC Worship at Union Pool
- Murphy’s Law, Goddamn Wrecks, My So-Called Mixtape, Paper Lanterns at Maker Park Radio
- Sound Liberation Di.J. Quartet, Franz Hackl’s IDO, the Dan Cooper Quartet at Nublu
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Robert Kimbrough Sr., Howlin’ Hurd, Harlem Slim, Phast Phreddie at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues