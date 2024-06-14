Rock this Mid-June Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 14
- Niall Horan, Del Water Gap at Madison Square Garden
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Greensky Bluegrass at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Melissa Etheridge at the Beacon Theatre
- Joan Baez and Patti Smith at Symphony Space
- James Blake at the Knockdown Center
- Marc Ribot & Leyla McCalla, w. Yasmin Williams, Neel Murgai & Kunal Prakash at Merkin Concert Hall
- Verivery at Brooklyn Steel
- Wynton Marsalis w. the Future of Jazz Septet at the Blue Note
- Elderbrook, Joy (Anonymous), Ahmed Spins at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Protomartyr, Corridor at Warsaw
- The Raveonettes at the Bowery Ballroom
- Wilderado, Flyte at Irving Plaza
- Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties, Future Teens at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Slackers aboard the Liberty Belle
- Forest Swords at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Living Tombstone, Qbomb at le Poisson Rouge
- Charles Esten at Racket NYC
- From Indian Lakes, Dirt Buyer at Baby’s All Right
- D.R.U.G.S., Savage Hands, Downswing, the Requiem at the Meadows
- The Umbrellas, the Smashing Times, Lightheaded at the Broadway
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Pippy, Tits Dick Ass at Brooklyn Made
- Russian Baths, Parlor Walls, Big Bliss at Main Drag Music
- Rebel Kicks, Alex Cano at Mercury Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Tony & the Kiki, Big Girl, the Josephine Network, le Bang at Market Hotel
- DensityBlackCat at Pangea Front Lounge
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan at Terra Blues
- Molly Grace at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza
Saturday, June 15
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at Forest Hills Stadium
- Michael Brun presents Bayo at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Jebediah, Last Dinosaurs, Northeast Party House, Sheppard, Sycco, Thelma Plum at SummerStage Central Park
- David Broza at the Town Hall
- Medicine Singers, Lee Ranaldo & Yonatan Gat, Maalem Hassan BenJaafar, Mamady Kouyaté, Laraaji at the Kaufman Music Center
- Masiwei at Brooklyn Steel
- Wynton Marsalis w. the Future of Jazz Septet at the Blue Note
- Pomme, Beccs at Webster Hall
- Snails, Hi I’m Ghost, USAYBFLOW, GAWM at Webster Hall
- Monsieur Periné at Irving Plaza
- Los Campesinos!, Short Fictions, los Eclipses at Warsaw
- The Sun Ra Arkestra, Yo la Tengo at Sony Hall
- Queef Jerky, Lenny Zen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nicotine Dolls, Jared Benjamin at Racket NYC
- Marc Cohn, Randall Bramblett at City Winery NYC
- Liturgy, Body Void at le Poisson Rouge
- Gina Volpe, Leathered at the Sultan Room
- Davy Knowles (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
- Wild Yaks at TV Eye
- Alex Orange Drink, Tall Juan, John Galleger Jr., Greensleeves at Mercury Lounge
- Rachel Grae at Mercury Lounge
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Mutual Benefit, Cara Beth Stalino, Luah at Sundown
- Rebelmatic, Year of the Dragon, Butterbrain at the Wood Shop
- bree-on-uh, Isa Bruder, Michele Leigh at Brooklyn Made
- Tygersounds, Real Burn, Outer Shapes, the Meeks, Hiding Places at 18th Ward Brewing
- David Russell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Porch Stomp Festival at Governors Island
Sunday, June 16 (Father’s Day)
- Feid at Madison Square Garden
- Chris Brown, Ayra Starr at Barclays Center
- Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Neal Francis at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Corinne Bailey Rae, Dixson at SummerStage Central Park
- Yo la Tengo at Alice Tully Hall
- Wynton Marsalis w. the Future of Jazz Septet at the Blue Note
- Kur at the Gramercy Theatre
- PRYVT, Highvyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gibby Haynes & the Paul Green School of Rock, 24-7 Spyz, Cabineers at TV Eye
- Haley Heynderickx, Lily Breshears at Baby’s All Right
- Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers at Sony Hall
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Carolyn Wonderland at the Iridium
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Marshall Crenshaw, James Maddock, the Kennedys, Rich Pagano, Jim Boggia, Jack Petruzzelli, Clare Maloney at City Winery NYC
- Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery
- Alex Orange Drink, John Gallagher, Jr., Tall Juan at Mercury Lounge
- Rosali at Union Pool
- The Hipp Pipps, Flea Bops, Pepperpot Bats at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Ted Russell Kamp, Matt Woods, Robert Cody Maxwell at Berlin
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues