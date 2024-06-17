Excellent Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 17

Chris Brown, Ayra Starr at Barclays Center

The Kid Laroi, glaive, Chase Shakur at Radio City Music Hall

Haley Reinhart at Sony Hall

Trans-Canada Highwaymen at City Winery

Peach Tree Rascals, FIG at Baby’s All Right

Los Eclipses at Baby’s All Right

Last Dinosaurs at Elsewhere Zone One

Jenny Don’t & the Spurs at Mercury Lounge

Sycco at Mercury Lounge

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

Jon Langford and the Bright Shiners at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Tuesday, June 18

Enrique Bunburry at Madison Square Garden

Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall

Roger Daltrey, KT Tunstall at the Capitol Theatre

Bonny Light Horseman, Alpha Consumer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bad Suns at the Bowery Ballroom

Man Man at Racket NYC

BossMan Dlow at the Gramercy Theatre

Natu Camara at Manhattan West Plaza

Arcadian Wild, River and Rail at the Sultan Room

Pink Siifu, Turich Benjy, HiTech, Cakedog at Cafe Ezrulie

Kossisko at Baby’s All Right

Hey Cowboy!, Lightheaded, Nara’s Room, Starcleaner Reunion at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

Masego, Jordan Ward at SummerStage Central Park

Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall

Gregory Porter at Carnegie Hall

The Teskey Brothers, Trousdale at the Brooklyn Paramount

Bonny Light Horseman, Bridget St. John at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

24kGoldn, Ernest Rareberrg at the Bowery Ballroom

White Reaper, Spiritual Cramp, Smirk at Elsewhere

Toshi Reagon & BigLovely at Damrosch Park Bandshell

T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island

Marina Allen, Jana Horn at Union Pool

Chayce Beckham at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Marcus Machado, the DJ Williams Band at Cafe Wha?

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, June 20