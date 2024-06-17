Excellent Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 17
- Chris Brown, Ayra Starr at Barclays Center
- The Kid Laroi, glaive, Chase Shakur at Radio City Music Hall
- Haley Reinhart at Sony Hall
- Trans-Canada Highwaymen at City Winery
- Peach Tree Rascals, FIG at Baby’s All Right
- Los Eclipses at Baby’s All Right
- Last Dinosaurs at Elsewhere Zone One
- Jenny Don’t & the Spurs at Mercury Lounge
- Sycco at Mercury Lounge
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- Jon Langford and the Bright Shiners at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
Tuesday, June 18
- Enrique Bunburry at Madison Square Garden
- Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
- Roger Daltrey, KT Tunstall at the Capitol Theatre
- Bonny Light Horseman, Alpha Consumer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bad Suns at the Bowery Ballroom
- Man Man at Racket NYC
- BossMan Dlow at the Gramercy Theatre
- Natu Camara at Manhattan West Plaza
- Arcadian Wild, River and Rail at the Sultan Room
- Pink Siifu, Turich Benjy, HiTech, Cakedog at Cafe Ezrulie
- Kossisko at Baby’s All Right
- Hey Cowboy!, Lightheaded, Nara’s Room, Starcleaner Reunion at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, June 19 (Juneteenth)
- Masego, Jordan Ward at SummerStage Central Park
- Lizzy McAlpine at Radio City Music Hall
- Gregory Porter at Carnegie Hall
- The Teskey Brothers, Trousdale at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Bonny Light Horseman, Bridget St. John at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 24kGoldn, Ernest Rareberrg at the Bowery Ballroom
- White Reaper, Spiritual Cramp, Smirk at Elsewhere
- Toshi Reagon & BigLovely at Damrosch Park Bandshell
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Marina Allen, Jana Horn at Union Pool
- Chayce Beckham at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Marcus Machado, the DJ Williams Band at Cafe Wha?
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, June 20
- Odesza, Bob Moses, Drama, Blu De Tiger, Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
- Future Islands at Radio City Music Hall
- Samara Joy at the Town Hall
- The Church, the Afghan Whigs, Kristen Hersh at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Something Corporate, Days Away at Brooklyn Steel
- Joyner Lucas at Irving Plaza
- Camera Obscura, Photo Ops at Webster Hall
- Pallbearer, REZN, the Keening at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Olivia O’Brien at Racket NYC
- Madeleine Peyroux at the Cutting Room
- Cowboy Mouth at City Winery NYC
- Snacktime at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Cody Dickinson Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- This Is Lorelei, Zero Point Energy, Rom Com at TV Eye
- Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Jen Shyu, Ingrid Laubrock, Darius Jones, James Blood Ulmer at Roulette
- Hey Cowboy, Lightheaded, April Fools at Purgatory
- Airiel, Blushing, Bodywash at Baby’s All Right
- Martin Rev, Eugene Hutz, JG Thirlwell, Bob Bert, Gregg Foreman, Devon Ross, Liz Lamere, Dante Vega, Michael T at the Bowery Electric
- Adeline Hotel, Jackie West at Down & Out
- Brain Cloud at Barbès
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Gary Edward Kiyan and the Dragon Boys at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion