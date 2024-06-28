End June with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 28

Russ, 6lack, Melii at Barclays Center

Above & Beyond, Spencer Brown at SummerStage Central Park

Steve Aoki, Deorro, Nostalgix, Callie Reiff at Brooklyn Mirage

Kim Petras, horsegiirL, Slayyyter, Aliyah’s Interlude, Baby Tate, Blue Hawaii, Countess Luann, Kandymuse, Olof Dreijer, Amber Valentine, Byrell the Great, DJ Guapis, Flirty800, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Jon Ali, Jonah Almost, Kim Anh, Tama Gucci at Under the K Bridge Park

Brothers Osborne, Stephen Wilson, Jr. at Prudential Hall

Middle Kids, Gordi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Os Mutantes, Pinc Louds at Brooklyn Bowl

Jacquees at Webster Hall

Matisse at Irving Plaza

The Spill Canvas, Driveways, A Balance Between at the Gramercy Theatre

Quasi, Marnie Stern at the Bowery Ballroom

Say She She, Ghost Funk Orchestra at the Rockaway Hotel

Bombino, Etran De L’Aïr at Sony Hall

Liana Flores at Rough Trade NYC

Chanel Beads, Mei Semones, los Esplifs at Bryant Park

Cactus at the Iridium

David Driver & the Riot Squad at City Winery NYC

Griffin William Sherry at le Poisson Rouge

Miracle Legion, Jounce at Brooklyn Made

Sarah and the Safe Word at the Wood Shop

Wyldlife, the Out-Sect, Grunter at Berlin

Jenny Parrott, Hilary Hawk at Parkside Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

James Maddock at the Francis Kite Club

Kolker at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, June 29

Duck Sauce, Aluna, Dombresky, Kaleena Zanders, Sigala, Ty Sunderland, Betty Who, Crystal Waters at the Brooklyn Mirage

Duck Sauce, James Juke, Kiinjo at Webster Hall

Goose at Forest Hills Stadium

DJ Trixie Matell, Amanda Lepore, Jess King at SummerStage Central Park

Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

John Summit at Madison Square Garden

Pusha T, Ja Rule, Fabolous, DaBaby, Jeremih, the Lox, Jim Jones, Ghostface Killah, Lord Sko, Connie Diiamond, Kyah Baby at Barclays Center

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Damrosch Park Bandshell

Lauren Daigle at Carnegie Hall

Smokey Robinson at the Apollo

Fishbone, Son Rompe Pera at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

I Am the Avalanche, Be Well, Such Gold at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dennis O’Halloran at le Poisson Rouge

ProgJect w. Bill Bruford at Sony Hall

Arca, Tokischa, Sevdaliza, Bob the Drag Queen, Cakes Da Killa, Derrick Carter, Doss, Lucky Love, Bearcat, Concrete Husband, Papi Juice at Under the K Bridge Park

Mapache at the Bowery Ballroom

Sham 69, No Consent at the Meadows

Strand of Oaks (solo), Pat Finnerty at Mercury Lounge

Strand of Oaks (solo), Lucas Rinz at Mercury Lounge

Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Bloomsday, Greg Mendez, @ at Bryant Park

Dustin O’Halloran, Clarice Jensen at le Poisson Rouge

Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis

Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, the Idolizers, Movie Movie at Berlin

Adam Masterson at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Basic Bitches, Tracy City, Karyn Kuhl & the Gang, GSX, We3, MZZTR, Health Goth at the Bowery Electric

Nara’s Room, Bloomsday, Dirt Buyer (solo), Sister., Mallory Hawk, Hiding Places, Anna Altman, Star’s Revenge, Franz Charcoal, Told Slant, Crosslegged, Sex Week, Precious Human, May Rio at Party Connection

Warthog, Haram, Fairytale, Necron 9, Disputa at Tompkins Square Park

RJD2 at Public Records

My Favorite, Ready Atlantic, Bodega Ben, Gilah at 18th Ward Brewing

beccs at Shag

Spaghetti Eastern at Rockwood Music Hall

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, June 30