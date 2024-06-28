End June with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 28
- Russ, 6lack, Melii at Barclays Center
- Above & Beyond, Spencer Brown at SummerStage Central Park
- Steve Aoki, Deorro, Nostalgix, Callie Reiff at Brooklyn Mirage
- Kim Petras, horsegiirL, Slayyyter, Aliyah’s Interlude, Baby Tate, Blue Hawaii, Countess Luann, Kandymuse, Olof Dreijer, Amber Valentine, Byrell the Great, DJ Guapis, Flirty800, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Jon Ali, Jonah Almost, Kim Anh, Tama Gucci at Under the K Bridge Park
- Brothers Osborne, Stephen Wilson, Jr. at Prudential Hall
- Middle Kids, Gordi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Os Mutantes, Pinc Louds at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jacquees at Webster Hall
- Matisse at Irving Plaza
- The Spill Canvas, Driveways, A Balance Between at the Gramercy Theatre
- Quasi, Marnie Stern at the Bowery Ballroom
- Say She She, Ghost Funk Orchestra at the Rockaway Hotel
- Bombino, Etran De L’Aïr at Sony Hall
- Liana Flores at Rough Trade NYC
- Chanel Beads, Mei Semones, los Esplifs at Bryant Park
- Cactus at the Iridium
- David Driver & the Riot Squad at City Winery NYC
- Griffin William Sherry at le Poisson Rouge
- Miracle Legion, Jounce at Brooklyn Made
- Sarah and the Safe Word at the Wood Shop
- Wyldlife, the Out-Sect, Grunter at Berlin
- Jenny Parrott, Hilary Hawk at Parkside Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- James Maddock at the Francis Kite Club
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, June 29
- Duck Sauce, Aluna, Dombresky, Kaleena Zanders, Sigala, Ty Sunderland, Betty Who, Crystal Waters at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Duck Sauce, James Juke, Kiinjo at Webster Hall
- Goose at Forest Hills Stadium
- DJ Trixie Matell, Amanda Lepore, Jess King at SummerStage Central Park
- Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- John Summit at Madison Square Garden
- Pusha T, Ja Rule, Fabolous, DaBaby, Jeremih, the Lox, Jim Jones, Ghostface Killah, Lord Sko, Connie Diiamond, Kyah Baby at Barclays Center
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Damrosch Park Bandshell
- Lauren Daigle at Carnegie Hall
- Smokey Robinson at the Apollo
- Fishbone, Son Rompe Pera at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- I Am the Avalanche, Be Well, Such Gold at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dennis O’Halloran at le Poisson Rouge
- ProgJect w. Bill Bruford at Sony Hall
- Arca, Tokischa, Sevdaliza, Bob the Drag Queen, Cakes Da Killa, Derrick Carter, Doss, Lucky Love, Bearcat, Concrete Husband, Papi Juice at Under the K Bridge Park
- Mapache at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sham 69, No Consent at the Meadows
- Strand of Oaks (solo), Pat Finnerty at Mercury Lounge
- Strand of Oaks (solo), Lucas Rinz at Mercury Lounge
- Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Bloomsday, Greg Mendez, @ at Bryant Park
- Dustin O’Halloran, Clarice Jensen at le Poisson Rouge
- Demolition String Band at Skinny Dennis
- Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, the Idolizers, Movie Movie at Berlin
- Adam Masterson at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Basic Bitches, Tracy City, Karyn Kuhl & the Gang, GSX, We3, MZZTR, Health Goth at the Bowery Electric
- Nara’s Room, Bloomsday, Dirt Buyer (solo), Sister., Mallory Hawk, Hiding Places, Anna Altman, Star’s Revenge, Franz Charcoal, Told Slant, Crosslegged, Sex Week, Precious Human, May Rio at Party Connection
- Warthog, Haram, Fairytale, Necron 9, Disputa at Tompkins Square Park
- RJD2 at Public Records
- My Favorite, Ready Atlantic, Bodega Ben, Gilah at 18th Ward Brewing
- beccs at Shag
- Spaghetti Eastern at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, June 30
- Aventura at Madison Square Garden
- Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse at PNC Bank Arts Center
- John Summit at Summerstage Central Park
- Searows, runo plum at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- W.I.T.C.H., Rahill, Rogê at le Poisson Rouge
- Teddy Thompson and Friends at City Winery NYC
- Nona Hendryx at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Quinn Sullivan at the Loft at City Winery
- Los Esplifs, Cool Whip, the Kitty Lounge at Union Pool
- Gustaf, Shred Flintstone, Miranda and the Beat at Tompkins Square Park
- Messer Chups, Wiped Out, Coffin Daggers, Dracu-Las at the Kingsland
- José Junior, Melissa Mary Ahern, Roy Ben Bashat, Adam Lytle at Heaven Can Wait
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues