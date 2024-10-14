Terrific Live Music for Mid-October in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, October 14

Jet, Super American Eagle at the Bowery Ballroom

John Early, the Lemon Squares at Webster Hall

Andra Day at the Blue Note

Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly at le Poisson Rouge

Kate Nash at Rough Trade NYC

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Ian Fisher at Pete’s Candy Store

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, October 15

Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre

Fontaines D.C., Been Stellar at the Brooklyn Paramount

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Andra Day at the Blue Note

Doechii at Webster Hall

Empress Of, Casey MQ at Racket NYC

Xiu Xiu, YHWH Nailgun, mcdazzler at le Poisson Rouge

Demon Hunter, War of Ages, Opponent at the Brooklyn Monarch

Jet, Super American Eagle at the Bowery Ballroom

Fantastic Negrito, Tor Miller at Sony Hall

SWMRS, hyderdaze, Lydia von Hof at Brooklyn Made

The Bug Club, Foyer Red at Baby’s All Right

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 16

Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Madison Square Garden

Hanson (acoustic) at Palladium Times Square

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre

Fontaines D.C., Been Stellar at the Brooklyn Paramount

Tori Kelly, Maisy Kay at Terminal 5

Joywave, Hunny at Irving Plaza

Sarah Kinsley, Ha Vay at Webster Hall

Kate Bollinger, the Beak Trio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tigers Jaw, Oso Oso, Snoozer at the Brooklyn Monarch

Robert Glasper X Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note

Laurie Anderson at City Winery NYC

Tayla Parx, Porsh Bet$ at Baby’s All Right

Skinshape, the Still Brothers at Brooklyn Made

Babyjake, Will Swinton, Sid Simons at le Poisson Rouge

Justin Nozuka, Frex at Racket NYC

The Bug Club at Rough Trade NYC

Alex Cuba at the David Rubenstein Atrium

JD Clayton, Leon Majcen at Mercury Lounge

Mike Farris at the Iridium

Brass Queens, Tyger Tyger at Brooklyn Bowl

Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, October 17