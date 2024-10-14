Terrific Live Music for Mid-October in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, October 14
- Jet, Super American Eagle at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Early, the Lemon Squares at Webster Hall
- Andra Day at the Blue Note
- Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly at le Poisson Rouge
- Kate Nash at Rough Trade NYC
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Ian Fisher at Pete’s Candy Store
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, October 15
- Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre
- Fontaines D.C., Been Stellar at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Andra Day at the Blue Note
- Doechii at Webster Hall
- Empress Of, Casey MQ at Racket NYC
- Xiu Xiu, YHWH Nailgun, mcdazzler at le Poisson Rouge
- Demon Hunter, War of Ages, Opponent at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jet, Super American Eagle at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fantastic Negrito, Tor Miller at Sony Hall
- SWMRS, hyderdaze, Lydia von Hof at Brooklyn Made
- The Bug Club, Foyer Red at Baby’s All Right
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 16
- Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Madison Square Garden
- Hanson (acoustic) at Palladium Times Square
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Rex Orange County at the Beacon Theatre
- Fontaines D.C., Been Stellar at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Tori Kelly, Maisy Kay at Terminal 5
- Joywave, Hunny at Irving Plaza
- Sarah Kinsley, Ha Vay at Webster Hall
- Kate Bollinger, the Beak Trio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tigers Jaw, Oso Oso, Snoozer at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Robert Glasper X Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note
- Laurie Anderson at City Winery NYC
- Tayla Parx, Porsh Bet$ at Baby’s All Right
- Skinshape, the Still Brothers at Brooklyn Made
- Babyjake, Will Swinton, Sid Simons at le Poisson Rouge
- Justin Nozuka, Frex at Racket NYC
- The Bug Club at Rough Trade NYC
- Alex Cuba at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- JD Clayton, Leon Majcen at Mercury Lounge
- Mike Farris at the Iridium
- Brass Queens, Tyger Tyger at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, October 17
- Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Madison Square Garden
- Brandon Lake, Benjamin William Hastings at Prudential Center
- Jack Harlow at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Hanson (electric), Phantom Planet at Palladium Times Square
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- The The at the Beacon Theatre
- Renaissance at the Town Hall
- Blxst, Leon Thomas, Joony at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Drive-By Truckers at Irving Plaza
- Ginger Root, Amaiwana at Brooklyn Steel
- The Hard Quartet, Weak Signal at Webster Hall
- Fozzy, the Nocturnal Affair, Closure at the Gramercy Theatre
- Temples, Alex Henry Foster at Racket NYC
- Robert Glasper X Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note
- Natu Camara at Drom
- Des Rocs at National Sawdust
- Duke Robillard Band at the Iridium
- Genevieve Stokes, Lily Kershaw at Baby’s All Right
- Ott., Josh Teed at le Poisson Rouge
- Cool Cool Cool, Funk You at Brooklyn Bowl
- Skinshape, the Still Brothers at Brooklyn Made
- Beau, Perlette, Pete Francis, Connor Leimer at Arlene’s Grocery
- Tony Vaz, Blue Mena, Hennessey at the Sultan Room
- Balaclava, Muscle, Solvent, Ousternash at Purgatory
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion