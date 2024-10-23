Dreaming About Warped Tour? Us, Too.

Especially since they’re coming back for the 30th anniversary…
This year we reached our fifth summer without a Vans Warped Tour rolling into town. Granted, there have been iterations of alternative rock, pop punk, and diverse yet rock-based festivals trying to fill the space left in the summer tour industry. However, few have come to match the history, style, and overall energy of the one-and-only Warped Tour. That was the original, punk-y touring festival that took the world by storm, but as the phrase goes “you can’t out-do the doer,” and Warped was the doer – without a doubt. Lucky for us, the cross country festival is returning – June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and November 15-16 in Orlando, Florida. (Although no bands, guests, or lineups have been announced yet, pre-sale tickets can be purchased starting this Thursday on the Vans Warped Tour website. Hopefully NJ/NYC/PA will see a weekend, too… we have our cans of soup ready to be donated! #IYKYK.)
Let’s look back at what we thought was going to be our “very last, very final” Vans Warped Tour (in Atlantic City, 2019) via some exciting, barely-before-seen photographs from our very own Anthony Cosentino.
311
A Day to Remember
Anti-Flag
Atreyu
Bad Religion
Blink-182
CKY
Frank Iero & the Future Violents
Four Year Strong
Glassjaw
Good Charlotte
H2O
Less Than Jake
Taking Back Sunday
The Offspring
The Used
The Ones You Forgot
The Story So Far
All photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino