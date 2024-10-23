Dreaming About Warped Tour? Us, Too.

Especially since they’re coming back for the 30th anniversary…

This year we reached our fifth summer without a Vans Warped Tour rolling into town. Granted, there have been iterations of alternative rock, pop punk, and diverse yet rock-based festivals trying to fill the space left in the summer tour industry. However, few have come to match the history, style, and overall energy of the one-and-only Warped Tour. That was the original, punk-y touring festival that took the world by storm, but as the phrase goes “you can’t out-do the doer,” and Warped was the doer – without a doubt. Lucky for us, the cross country festival is returning – June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and November 15-16 in Orlando, Florida. (Although no bands, guests, or lineups have been announced yet, pre-sale tickets can be purchased starting this Thursday on the Vans Warped Tour website. Hopefully NJ/NYC/PA will see a weekend, too… we have our cans of soup ready to be donated! #IYKYK.)

Let’s look back at what we thought was going to be our “very last, very final” Vans Warped Tour (in Atlantic City, 2019) via some exciting, barely-before-seen photographs from our very own Anthony Cosentino.

311

A Day to Remember

Anti-Flag

Atreyu

Bad Religion

Blink-182

CKY

Frank Iero & the Future Violents

Four Year Strong

Glassjaw

Good Charlotte

H2O

Less Than Jake

Taking Back Sunday

The Offspring

The Used

The Ones You Forgot

The Story So Far

All photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino