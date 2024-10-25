Good Live Music for Pre-Halloweekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 25
- Halsey at Brooklyn Paramount
- Tiesto at Forest Hills Stadium
- Kelsea Ballerini at 92NY
- Still Woozy, MICHELLE at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Okean Elzy at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Andre 3000 at the Howard Gilman Opera House Academy of Music
- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Immortal Technique, Talib Kweli at the Kings Theatre
- horsegiirL, TEENO (Young Teesh b2b Nino Brown) at Brooklyn Steel
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at Brooklyn Bowl
- Osees, Upchuck at Warsaw
- Banks at Irving Plaza
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Atta Boy at the Bowery Ballroom
- United Sounds NYC Festival: The Dismemberment Plan, Sunflower Bean, Model/Actriz at Pioneer Works
- Hope Tala, Alici at the Gramercy Theatre
- Pokey LaFarge, the Tailspins at Racket NYC
- MICO, Haiden Henderson at le Poisson Rouge
- Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind, PONY at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Robert Glasper X Little Brother at the Blue Note
- The Chesterfield Kings, the Grip Weeds, the Jellybricks at the Bowery Electric
- Easy Honey, Wim Tapley at Brooklyn Made
- Naima Bock at Union Pool
- Pom Pom Squad at Mercury Lounge
- The Lovestruck Balladeers at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Funker Vogt at Eris
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Band of Others, TarantinosNYC, Cupid’s Nemesis at Young Ethyl’s
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 26
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, BossMan Dlow, Jordan Adetunji, Bay Swag, On the Radar, Spinking & Friends at Prudential Center
- Christian Nodal at Barclays Center
- Gryffin, Alok, Massane at Forest Hills Stadium
- Sara Bareilles at Webster Hall
- André 3000, Carlos Nino, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, Deantoni Parks at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at Brooklyn Bowl
- Coin, Aidan Bissett, Rebounder at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Coast Contra & Friends at Terminal 5
- American Football, Hello Mary at Warsaw
- Sueco, SUICIDAL-IDOL at Irving Plaza
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Atta Boy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper X Little Brother at the Blue Note
- Marc Ribot y los Cubanos Postizos, Songs of Resistance at le Poisson Rouge
- Tennis Courts, Whitehall, Wakelee at Brooklyn Made
- United Sounds NYC Festival: Blonde Redhead, Les Say Fav, Man Man, Monobloc, Peel Dream Magazine at Pioneer Works
- Poison Ruïn, Success, Sin Offering, Eyedrops at the Broadway
- Descartes a Kant at the Meadows
- Anxious at Trans Pecos
- Life in a Blender, the Ditty Committee, Stephanie Marie & the Double Knit Players, the Gershwin Brothers, Shu Nakamura Band at Young Ethyl’s
- Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis
- Gamblers, Atomic Life, the Back Alley at the Bowery Electric
- Young in France, Dream Prescription, Turbo Goth, Manager at Berlin
- Tony & the Kiki, Sweet Baby Jesus, Tula Vera at Union Pool
- Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
- Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 27
- The Chainsmokers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Kany García at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- American Football, Ian Sweet at Warsaw
- Buckethead at Sony Hall
- Action Bronson: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge
- Sunset Rubdown, Sister Ray at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- TOPS, Jahnah Camille at Racket NYC
- Kublai Khan TX at Rough Trade NYC
- John Waite at City Winery NYC
- Dizgo, Escaper, Big Shrimp at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tommy Stinson, Ma’am at the Bowery Electric
- Marc Scibilia at Elsewhere
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Joy Askew, Larry John McNally at the Scratch Bar
- Plane Station at Book Club
- Pat Brennan Trio at Pangea Front Lounge
- Matchume Zango & friends at Lucky
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar