Good Live Music for Pre-Halloweekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, October 25

Halsey at Brooklyn Paramount

Tiesto at Forest Hills Stadium

Kelsea Ballerini at 92NY

Still Woozy, MICHELLE at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Okean Elzy at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Andre 3000 at the Howard Gilman Opera House Academy of Music

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Immortal Technique, Talib Kweli at the Kings Theatre

horsegiirL, TEENO (Young Teesh b2b Nino Brown) at Brooklyn Steel

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at Brooklyn Bowl

Osees, Upchuck at Warsaw

Banks at Irving Plaza

MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Atta Boy at the Bowery Ballroom

United Sounds NYC Festival: The Dismemberment Plan, Sunflower Bean, Model/Actriz at Pioneer Works

Hope Tala, Alici at the Gramercy Theatre

Pokey LaFarge, the Tailspins at Racket NYC

MICO, Haiden Henderson at le Poisson Rouge

Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind, PONY at the Brooklyn Monarch

Robert Glasper X Little Brother at the Blue Note

The Chesterfield Kings, the Grip Weeds, the Jellybricks at the Bowery Electric

Easy Honey, Wim Tapley at Brooklyn Made

Naima Bock at Union Pool

Pom Pom Squad at Mercury Lounge

The Lovestruck Balladeers at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Funker Vogt at Eris

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Band of Others, TarantinosNYC, Cupid’s Nemesis at Young Ethyl’s

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, October 26

A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, BossMan Dlow, Jordan Adetunji, Bay Swag, On the Radar, Spinking & Friends at Prudential Center

Christian Nodal at Barclays Center

Gryffin, Alok, Massane at Forest Hills Stadium

Sara Bareilles at Webster Hall

André 3000, Carlos Nino, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, Deantoni Parks at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at Brooklyn Bowl

Coin, Aidan Bissett, Rebounder at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Coast Contra & Friends at Terminal 5

American Football, Hello Mary at Warsaw

Sueco, SUICIDAL-IDOL at Irving Plaza

MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Atta Boy at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper X Little Brother at the Blue Note

Marc Ribot y los Cubanos Postizos, Songs of Resistance at le Poisson Rouge

Tennis Courts, Whitehall, Wakelee at Brooklyn Made

United Sounds NYC Festival: Blonde Redhead, Les Say Fav, Man Man, Monobloc, Peel Dream Magazine at Pioneer Works

Poison Ruïn, Success, Sin Offering, Eyedrops at the Broadway

Descartes a Kant at the Meadows

Anxious at Trans Pecos

Life in a Blender, the Ditty Committee, Stephanie Marie & the Double Knit Players, the Gershwin Brothers, Shu Nakamura Band at Young Ethyl’s

Nathan Xander at Skinny Dennis

Gamblers, Atomic Life, the Back Alley at the Bowery Electric

Young in France, Dream Prescription, Turbo Goth, Manager at Berlin

Tony & the Kiki, Sweet Baby Jesus, Tula Vera at Union Pool

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 27