Top Concert Picks This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, November 4
- David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden
- Steve Earle, Jackson Browne, Margaret Glaspy, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Town Hall
- Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith and friends at Joe’s Pub
- Tinashe, Raveena at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Pedro Capo at Irving Plaza
- robbietheused at the Gramercy Theatre
- Emily Kinney, Melody Federer at the Loft at City Winery
- Julia Wolf, Zach Palmer at Mercury Lounge
- Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note
- Emma Ruth Rundle at Public Records
- Junebug, Elanor Moss, Adam Lytle, Lowpines at Cassette
- The Black Jackals, the Cody Melville Band, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Berlin
- The Ramblin’ Kind at Cowgirl Seahorse
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, November 5 (Election Day)
- David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, November 6
- David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden
- Maverick City at Barclays Center
- Life Is a Carnival at the Beacon Theatre
- Osher Cohen and Odeya at the Kings Theatre
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Fally Ipupa at Brooklyn Paramount
- GWAR, Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser at Brooklyn Steel
- Duff McKagan, Lee Ving’s Range War at le Poisson Rouge
- Zara Larsson, Sam Short at Webster Hall
- Ruby Waters, Emily Brimlow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hockey Dad, Remo Drive, Weakened Friends at Brooklyn Made
- Autre Ne Veut at Public Records
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at Sony Hall
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Field Guide, Bebe Stockwell at Baby’s All Right
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Rare Form, High Waisted, Gold Streets, boujee at Our Wicked Lady roof
- Love Crushed Velvet, the Ritualists, Jubany at Arlene’s Grocery
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Thursday, November 7
- Marc Anthony at Barclays Center
- Cory Wong, Mark Lettieri, Couch at the Kings Theatre
- La Femme, Sam Quealy at Terminal 5
- Orion Sun, Cruza at Brooklyn Steel
- Polo G, VonOff1700, Diany Dior, Scorey, TwoTiime at Palladium Times Square
- Escape the Fate, Gina Fritz, Zoume, the Martyr, Coopuh! the Savage at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood at the Gramercy Theatre
- shallou at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zara Larsson, Sam Short at Webster Hall
- Tora, Milan Ring at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Caroline Kingsbury, allie at Mercury Lounge
- Mac Ayres at le Poisson Rouge
- Cancer Bats at TV Eye
- Bruce Cockburn at City Winery NYC
- Vertical Horizon at Racket NYC
- Cynthia Sayer at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at Sony Hall
- Diet Lemon, Daphne Eckman, Strange Neighbors at Brooklyn Made
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Thus Love at Rough Trade NYC
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Chris Bergson w. Matt Clohesy at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Road to Ruin, Cupid’s Nemesis, Wifey, Sorry Darling, David Minchin, Bastards of Fine Arts at the Parkside Lounge
- Sanford at the 11th St. Bar
- Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion