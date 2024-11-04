Top Concert Picks This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, November 4

David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden

Steve Earle, Jackson Browne, Margaret Glaspy, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Town Hall

Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith and friends at Joe’s Pub

Tinashe, Raveena at the Brooklyn Paramount

Pedro Capo at Irving Plaza

robbietheused at the Gramercy Theatre

Emily Kinney, Melody Federer at the Loft at City Winery

Julia Wolf, Zach Palmer at Mercury Lounge

Pedrito Martinez at the Blue Note

Emma Ruth Rundle at Public Records

Junebug, Elanor Moss, Adam Lytle, Lowpines at Cassette

The Black Jackals, the Cody Melville Band, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Berlin

The Ramblin’ Kind at Cowgirl Seahorse

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, November 5 (Election Day)

David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, November 6

David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden

Maverick City at Barclays Center

Life Is a Carnival at the Beacon Theatre

Osher Cohen and Odeya at the Kings Theatre

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

Fally Ipupa at Brooklyn Paramount

GWAR, Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser at Brooklyn Steel

Duff McKagan, Lee Ving’s Range War at le Poisson Rouge

Zara Larsson, Sam Short at Webster Hall

Ruby Waters, Emily Brimlow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hockey Dad, Remo Drive, Weakened Friends at Brooklyn Made

Autre Ne Veut at Public Records

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at Sony Hall

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Field Guide, Bebe Stockwell at Baby’s All Right

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Rare Form, High Waisted, Gold Streets, boujee at Our Wicked Lady roof

Love Crushed Velvet, the Ritualists, Jubany at Arlene’s Grocery

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 7