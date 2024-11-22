Great Live Music for a Late November Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, November 22

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center

Chyno y Nacho at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Modest Mouse, the Black Heart Procession at Brooklyn Steel

Kiss of Life at Hammerstein Ballroom

Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard, Doechii at the Apollo

Wooli, Kompany, Cyclops at Terminal 5

Exodus, Havok, Candy, Dead Heat at Warsaw

Ocie Elliott, William Prince at Webster Hall

Austin Snell, Fox N’ Vead at the Gramercy Theatre

Horse Jumper of Love, Spencer Radcliffe and Everything, Primal Rat Screw at the Bowery Ballroom

J Mascis, Pink Mountaintops at Racket NYC

The Spill Canvas at the Loft at City Winery

Dave Hause at Cafe Wha?

Zach Hood, Kenzie Cait at Mercury Lounge

Wild Pink, John Francis Flynn at Union Pool

Salami Rose Joe Louis, My Trio at Public Records

Slow Bird, Yeah Baby, Aim for the Bushes at Brooklyn Made

Jamie McLean Band, the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Drom

Molly Ruth at the Bitter End

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 23

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center

Modest Mouse, the Black Heart Procession at Brooklyn Steel

Chief Keef at the Brooklyn Paramount

Becky Hill at Terminal 5

The Maria Schneider Orchestra at the Town Hall

Rebirth Brass Band at Symphony Space

Delta Sleep, Teen Suicide, Carpool Tunnel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Becky Hill at Terminal 5

Vision of Disorder, Life of Agony, Municipal Waste, Killing Time, Crown of Thornz at Irving Plaza

Pineapple Thief, Randy McStine at the Gramercy Theatre

Samantha Fish, Canned Heat, Mitch Ryder, Bernard Allison, Ghalia Volt at Sony Hall

Futurebirds, Color Green at the Bowery Ballroom

The Spill Canvas at the Loft at City Winery

Dance with the Dead, Korine at Brooklyn Made

Boy Named Banjo, Will Overman at Mercury Lounge

Wild Pink, the Natvral at Union Pool

Busty and the Bass, Talia Goddess at the Hall at Elsewhere

Lamp, Garcia Peoples at the Brooklyn Bowl

Salami Rose Joe Louis, the Santo Casúr at Public Records

Hayden Pedigo, Marem Ladson at Baby’s All Right

Body Meat, Anysia Kym, DORIS at Elsewhere Zone One

Overheard, Pon Far at Umbra

Zach Ludlow at Groove

Mojohand at Skinny Dennis

Muck and the Mires, Movie Movie, Dr. Ex and the Break-ups at the Bowery Electric

Kolker at the Bitter End

Ricky Stein at Pete’s Candy Store

Blowdryer NYC Allstars, Thomas Simon Vortex, Curtis Suburban at the Parkside Lounge

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 24