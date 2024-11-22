Great Live Music for a Late November Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, November 22
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Chyno y Nacho at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Modest Mouse, the Black Heart Procession at Brooklyn Steel
- Kiss of Life at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard, Doechii at the Apollo
- Wooli, Kompany, Cyclops at Terminal 5
- Exodus, Havok, Candy, Dead Heat at Warsaw
- Ocie Elliott, William Prince at Webster Hall
- Austin Snell, Fox N’ Vead at the Gramercy Theatre
- Horse Jumper of Love, Spencer Radcliffe and Everything, Primal Rat Screw at the Bowery Ballroom
- J Mascis, Pink Mountaintops at Racket NYC
- The Spill Canvas at the Loft at City Winery
- Dave Hause at Cafe Wha?
- Zach Hood, Kenzie Cait at Mercury Lounge
- Wild Pink, John Francis Flynn at Union Pool
- Salami Rose Joe Louis, My Trio at Public Records
- Slow Bird, Yeah Baby, Aim for the Bushes at Brooklyn Made
- Jamie McLean Band, the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Drom
- Molly Ruth at the Bitter End
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 23
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Modest Mouse, the Black Heart Procession at Brooklyn Steel
- Chief Keef at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Becky Hill at Terminal 5
- The Maria Schneider Orchestra at the Town Hall
- Rebirth Brass Band at Symphony Space
- Delta Sleep, Teen Suicide, Carpool Tunnel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Becky Hill at Terminal 5
- Vision of Disorder, Life of Agony, Municipal Waste, Killing Time, Crown of Thornz at Irving Plaza
- Pineapple Thief, Randy McStine at the Gramercy Theatre
- Samantha Fish, Canned Heat, Mitch Ryder, Bernard Allison, Ghalia Volt at Sony Hall
- Futurebirds, Color Green at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Spill Canvas at the Loft at City Winery
- Dance with the Dead, Korine at Brooklyn Made
- Boy Named Banjo, Will Overman at Mercury Lounge
- Wild Pink, the Natvral at Union Pool
- Busty and the Bass, Talia Goddess at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Lamp, Garcia Peoples at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Salami Rose Joe Louis, the Santo Casúr at Public Records
- Hayden Pedigo, Marem Ladson at Baby’s All Right
- Body Meat, Anysia Kym, DORIS at Elsewhere Zone One
- Overheard, Pon Far at Umbra
- Zach Ludlow at Groove
- Mojohand at Skinny Dennis
- Muck and the Mires, Movie Movie, Dr. Ex and the Break-ups at the Bowery Electric
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Ricky Stein at Pete’s Candy Store
- Blowdryer NYC Allstars, Thomas Simon Vortex, Curtis Suburban at the Parkside Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Sunday, November 24
- Dave Matthews Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Warren Haynes, Goose at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Jennifer Hudson at the Kings Theatre
- Carminho at the Town Hall
- Zeal and Ardor, Gaerea, Zetra at le Poisson Rouge
- Real Friends, Can’t Swim, Carly Cosgrove, Slow Joy at Irving Plaza
- Futurebirds, Color Green at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kings Kaleidoscope (acoustic) at the Gramercy Theatre
- Origami Angel, Arm’s Length, Macseal, Forests at Webster Hall
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Dave Hill, Robyn Hitchcock, Eugene Mirman, Jason Narducy, Ivy Pochoda, the Steel Wheels, Emma Swift at City Winery NYC
- Heather Headley at 92NY
- Wild Pink, Bloomsday at Union Pool
- Speed Rack Gin, Johnny Black Band, Density Black Cat at the Bowery Electric
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion