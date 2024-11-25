The Best Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in New York City in these days leading to Thanksgiving. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, November 25

Bastille at the Town Hall

TV on the Radio at Webster Hall

Lo Moon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The English Beat at City Winery NYC

LEYA, fantasy of a broken heart, x3butterfly at TV Eye

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, November 26

Pentatonix at Madison Square Garden

Empire of the Sun at the Kings Theatre

Bastille (solo acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker at Brooklyn Paramount

TV on the Radio at Webster Hall

Blood Incantation, Midwife at the Hall at Elsewhere

Foushee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wolves of Glendale, Mekki Leeper, Joey Dardano at the Bowery Ballroom

Mike Stern at Drom

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, November 27