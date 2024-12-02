Start December with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, December 2
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Adam Duritz & David Immergluck, the Hold Steady, J Mascis, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Willie Nile, Rickie Lee Jones, Adam Weiner, Fred Armisen, Eugene Hutz at the Beacon Theatre
- Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
- Yukimi at le Poisson Rouge
- Thurston Moore at National Sawdust
- Eric Slick, Adeline Hotel at Elsewhere Zone One
- Aneesa Strings at the Blue Note
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, December 3
- Interpol, Lutalo at Brooklyn Steel
- The Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall
- Rachael Yamagata, Josh Radnor at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Ingrid Michaelson, Ian Axel at Webster Hall
- Mark Ambor, Kenzie at Irving Plaza
- Yukimi at le Poisson Rouge
- Dave 1 at Racket NYC
- Seven Kingdoms, Striker, Lutharo at the Meadows
- Sunday (1994), Theo Moss at Mercury Lounge
- Lambrini Girls, Foyer Red at Union Pool
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
- Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès
- Colin Smith at the Bitter End
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, December 4
- Interpol, Monobloc at Brooklyn Steel
- The Indigo Girls at the St. George Theatre
- Tokio Hotel at Palladium Times Square
- berlioz at the Brooklyn Paramount
- The Hold Steady, Spiral Heads at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Mark Ambor, Kenzie at Irving Plaza
- We Are Scientists, Sean McVerry at the Bowery Ballroom
- Girli, Rachel Bochner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Model/Actriz, mary in the junkyard, Magdalene at TV Eye
- J Spaceman & John Coxon at le Poisson Rouge
- Zoh Amba, Jon Leidecker, Ryan Sawyer, Thurston Moore at the Stone
- Lambrini Girls, Desert Sharks at Baby’s All Right
- Loyal Lobos at Ludlow House
- The Andy Statman Trio at barbès
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Dean Shot Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 5
- Usher at Barclays Center
- LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center
- Interpol, Rough Francis at Brooklyn Steel
- Aurora, Biig Piig at the Beacon Theatre
- Roy Wood Jr., Ledisi at the Apollo Theater
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- berlioz at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Geese, death’s dynamic shroud, Lip Critic at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Armana Khan, Omar, Lina Makoul, felukah, KeiyaA, Bartees Strange, June McDoom, Marem Ladson, Nick Hakim at Xanadu
- Cat Cohen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Heaven Can Wait
- Model/Actriz at TV Eye
- Marquis Hill, Melanie Charles at le Poisson Rouge
- Quinn Sullivan at Groove
- Fred Firth, Thurston Moore at the Stone
- Cardinals, Sex Week at Union Pool
- mary in the junkyard at Baby’s All Right
- Twisted Pine, Damned Tall Buildings at Drom
- Dinowalrus, Nihiloceros, Ilithios at Brooklyn Made
- Oz Noy at the Bitter End
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion