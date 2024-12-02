Start December with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, December 2

Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Adam Duritz & David Immergluck, the Hold Steady, J Mascis, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Willie Nile, Rickie Lee Jones, Adam Weiner, Fred Armisen, Eugene Hutz at the Beacon Theatre

Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall

Yukimi at le Poisson Rouge

Thurston Moore at National Sawdust

Eric Slick, Adeline Hotel at Elsewhere Zone One

Aneesa Strings at the Blue Note

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, December 3

Interpol, Lutalo at Brooklyn Steel

The Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall

Rachael Yamagata, Josh Radnor at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Ingrid Michaelson, Ian Axel at Webster Hall

Mark Ambor, Kenzie at Irving Plaza

Yukimi at le Poisson Rouge

Dave 1 at Racket NYC

Seven Kingdoms, Striker, Lutharo at the Meadows

Sunday (1994), Theo Moss at Mercury Lounge

Lambrini Girls, Foyer Red at Union Pool

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

Tamar Korn & Friends at barbès

Colin Smith at the Bitter End

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, December 4

Interpol, Monobloc at Brooklyn Steel

The Indigo Girls at the St. George Theatre

Tokio Hotel at Palladium Times Square

berlioz at the Brooklyn Paramount

The Hold Steady, Spiral Heads at Brooklyn Bowl

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Mark Ambor, Kenzie at Irving Plaza

We Are Scientists, Sean McVerry at the Bowery Ballroom

Girli, Rachel Bochner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Model/Actriz, mary in the junkyard, Magdalene at TV Eye

J Spaceman & John Coxon at le Poisson Rouge

Zoh Amba, Jon Leidecker, Ryan Sawyer, Thurston Moore at the Stone

Lambrini Girls, Desert Sharks at Baby’s All Right

Loyal Lobos at Ludlow House

The Andy Statman Trio at barbès

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Dean Shot Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 5