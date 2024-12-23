Start the Holidays with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, December 23

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Fabolous at Irving Plaza

Rudimental, Dave Shichman, Johnny Mahon at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Christian Sands Quartet at Dizzy’s Club

Chris Marmolejo, DECOSTER UNIVERSE, Cactus Rose NYC at Mercury Lounge

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, December 24

(Christmas Eve)

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Christian Sands Quartet at Dizzy’s Club

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, December 25

(Christmas)

(The First Night of Hanukkah)

Yo la Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

David Broza at City Winery NYC

Fred Thomas at Groove

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 26