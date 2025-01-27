Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Soccer Mommy at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 2/22/18 / Kelsey Hunter Ayres

End January with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance. 

Monday, January 27 

  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater 
  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC 
  • Spacey Jane at Baby’s All Right 
  • GIFT, Discovery Zone at Berlin 
  • The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End 
  • The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End 
  • The Sean Kershaw Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse 
  • Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool 
  • Blush Boy, 95 Bulls, Torture and the Desert Spiders, Big Girl, Noble Beast at Heaven Can Wait 
  • Kate Short, Janna Jamison, Greg Zola at Arlene’s Grocery 
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues 
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues 
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion 
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion 
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End 
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s 
  • Anti-Hoot Open Mic at Baker Falls

Tuesday, January 28 

  • David Gray, Sierra Spirit at the Beacon Theatre 
  • dhruv, Tara Lily at Irving Plaza 
  • Elsa y Elmar at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater 
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC 
  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy at Rough Trade NYC 
  • Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub 
  • Drew McDowall, Axine M at Union Pool 
  • Leni Stern at barbès 
  • NY Grim, Crazy and the Brains, Velvetina Taylor at the Bowery Electric 
  • The Ramblin’ Kind, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar 
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues 
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues 

Wednesday, January 29 

  • Joy Oladokun at Rough Trade NYC 
  • Blind Pilot, Dean Johnson at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Amayo, Roge at Brooklyn Bowl 
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • Ari Hest at City Vineyard 
  • Patton Magee, Laura Jean Anderson at Berlin 
  • Handsome Dick Manitoba, B.A.D.G.E. at Mercury Lounge 
  • high., Asi Kemera at Baby’s All Right 
  • Orlas at Night Club 101 
  • Susannah Joffe, Television Skies, Ginger Winn, Sara Devoe, Tyler Okun at the Bowery Electric 
  • Light Sweet Crude, Hope Dunbar at the 11th St. Bar 
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn 
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues 
  • The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 30 

  • Soccer Mommy, L’Rain at Brooklyn Steel 
  • Illenium, Jvna, Zack Martino, druu, minijoy at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner 
  • Joy Oladokun at Irving Plaza 
  • Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note 
  • Fiddlehead, Glare, Prize Horse, Nave at le Poisson Rouge 
  • Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Symphony Space 
  • Stephen Kellogg, Will Varley at City Winery NYC 
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club 
  • Lily Henley, Duncan Wickel at Joe’s Pub 
  • fantasy of a broken heart at Night Club 101 
  • Di Ivories, Leo Sawikin, Jairito y Olanda at Alphaville 
  • The Oz Noy-Andrew Synowiec Band at the Bitter End 
  • Hollis, Emily Frembgen, Grasping Straws, Liana Gabel at Cassette 
  • Chris Campion w. Turbo Tribeca at the 11th St. Bar 
  • Gary Wright at Terra Blues 
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues