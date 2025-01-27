End January with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.

Monday, January 27

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC

Spacey Jane at Baby’s All Right

GIFT, Discovery Zone at Berlin

The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End

The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End

The Sean Kershaw Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

Blush Boy, 95 Bulls, Torture and the Desert Spiders, Big Girl, Noble Beast at Heaven Can Wait

Kate Short, Janna Jamison, Greg Zola at Arlene’s Grocery

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Anti-Hoot Open Mic at Baker Falls

Tuesday, January 28

David Gray, Sierra Spirit at the Beacon Theatre

dhruv, Tara Lily at Irving Plaza

Elsa y Elmar at the Bowery Ballroom

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater

Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC

Bonnie “Prince” Billy at Rough Trade NYC

Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub

Drew McDowall, Axine M at Union Pool

Leni Stern at barbès

NY Grim, Crazy and the Brains, Velvetina Taylor at the Bowery Electric

The Ramblin’ Kind, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 29

Joy Oladokun at Rough Trade NYC

Blind Pilot, Dean Johnson at the Bowery Ballroom

Amayo, Roge at Brooklyn Bowl

Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Ari Hest at City Vineyard

Patton Magee, Laura Jean Anderson at Berlin

Handsome Dick Manitoba, B.A.D.G.E. at Mercury Lounge

high., Asi Kemera at Baby’s All Right

Orlas at Night Club 101

Susannah Joffe, Television Skies, Ginger Winn, Sara Devoe, Tyler Okun at the Bowery Electric

Light Sweet Crude, Hope Dunbar at the 11th St. Bar

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 30