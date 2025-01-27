End January with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the web site or social media of the venue for more information about a show, including location and directions, parking, ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, and COVID compliance.
Monday, January 27
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC
- Spacey Jane at Baby’s All Right
- GIFT, Discovery Zone at Berlin
- The Marvelous Manhattan Mandolins at the Bitter End
- The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End
- The Sean Kershaw Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- Blush Boy, 95 Bulls, Torture and the Desert Spiders, Big Girl, Noble Beast at Heaven Can Wait
- Kate Short, Janna Jamison, Greg Zola at Arlene’s Grocery
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Anti-Hoot Open Mic at Baker Falls
Tuesday, January 28
- David Gray, Sierra Spirit at the Beacon Theatre
- dhruv, Tara Lily at Irving Plaza
- Elsa y Elmar at the Bowery Ballroom
- Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Theater
- Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy at Rough Trade NYC
- Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub
- Drew McDowall, Axine M at Union Pool
- Leni Stern at barbès
- NY Grim, Crazy and the Brains, Velvetina Taylor at the Bowery Electric
- The Ramblin’ Kind, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 29
- Joy Oladokun at Rough Trade NYC
- Blind Pilot, Dean Johnson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Amayo, Roge at Brooklyn Bowl
- Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Ari Hest at City Vineyard
- Patton Magee, Laura Jean Anderson at Berlin
- Handsome Dick Manitoba, B.A.D.G.E. at Mercury Lounge
- high., Asi Kemera at Baby’s All Right
- Orlas at Night Club 101
- Susannah Joffe, Television Skies, Ginger Winn, Sara Devoe, Tyler Okun at the Bowery Electric
- Light Sweet Crude, Hope Dunbar at the 11th St. Bar
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 30
- Soccer Mommy, L’Rain at Brooklyn Steel
- Illenium, Jvna, Zack Martino, druu, minijoy at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joy Oladokun at Irving Plaza
- Cautious Clay and the Community at the Blue Note
- Fiddlehead, Glare, Prize Horse, Nave at le Poisson Rouge
- Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Symphony Space
- Stephen Kellogg, Will Varley at City Winery NYC
- Ms. Lisa Fischer w. Orrin Evans Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lily Henley, Duncan Wickel at Joe’s Pub
- fantasy of a broken heart at Night Club 101
- Di Ivories, Leo Sawikin, Jairito y Olanda at Alphaville
- The Oz Noy-Andrew Synowiec Band at the Bitter End
- Hollis, Emily Frembgen, Grasping Straws, Liana Gabel at Cassette
- Chris Campion w. Turbo Tribeca at the 11th St. Bar
- Gary Wright at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues