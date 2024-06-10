Jam to Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 10
- Action Bronson presents Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge
- Tenille Townes, Lowell, Dave Gunning, Stacey Ryan at City Winery NYC
- English Teacher at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dan Reynolds, Tyler Glenn, Mykal Kilgore at the Gramercy Theatre
- 2024 Libera Awards: Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Lara Downes, Pachyman, Kari Faux, Fcukers, LØLØ at Gotham Hall
- Bloomsday, Daneshevskaya, Lily Seabird at TV Eye
- Ginger Winn at le Fanfare
- Sheppard at Mercury Lounge
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, June 11
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Gary Clark Jr. at Radio City Music Hall
- Jon Batiste at the Indeed Theater at Spring Studios
- Charlie XCX at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Action Bronson presents Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge
- Skilla Baby, Rob49, Loe Shimmy, Tay B, Baby Money at Webster Hall
- D4vd at Irving Plaza
- Nourished by Time at the Bowery Ballroom
- Allie X, Maylee Todd at Racket NYC
- Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at City Winery NYC
- Michael Marcagi, Lily Fitts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stephen Wilson Jr. at Mercury Lounge
- Paul Beaubrun at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza
- Kyshona at Joe’s Pub
- The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Blue Note
- Mon Rovia at Baby’s All Right
- Dreamer Boy at Baby’s All Right
- The Andy Ezrin Band w. Oz Noy, Will Lee, Clint De Ganon, Andy Snitzer at the Bitter End
- The Dang-It Bobbys at Skinny Dennis
- Strange Majik, Kabuki Love, F*ck You Tammy! at Heaven Can Wait
- David Gans & Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, June 12
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Archspire, Aborted, Carcosa, Alluvial at Warsaw
- Andy Summers at le Poisson Rouge
- Michael Marcagi, Lily Fitts at the Bowery Ballroom
- Boeckner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yemi Alade at Sony Hall
- Allie X, Maylee Todd at Racket NYC
- The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Blue Note
- Diary, Trinket, Starcleaner Reunion at Brooklyn Made
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Treya Lam at Joe’s Pub
- Faux Real at Baby’s All Right
- Chammeili, Rorey, Sara Devoe, Shybaby at the Bowery Electric
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Buck and a Quarter at the Francis Kite Club
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Thursday, June 13
- Niall Horan, Del Water Gap at Madison Square Garden
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Jay Wheeler at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- A Night of Stop Making Sense at the Kings Theatre
- Saosin, Cove Reber, Secrets, Body Thief at Webster Hall
- Kim Gordon, Sun Ra Arkestra, Slauson Malone 1 at SummerStage Central Park
- Tekno at Irving Plaza
- Michael Marcagi, Lily Fitts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Raveonettes at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yamê at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Strung Out, the Adolescents, Mercy Music at the Gramercy Theatre
- Burning Spear, Kabaka Pyramid at Brooklyn Bowl
- Bnny, Lionlimb, Sister at Baby’s All Right
- Louane at le Poisson Rouge
- Tony Trischka’s EarlJam at Joe’s Pub
- The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Blue Note
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Saddlemen at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Chris Bergson Band w. Ellis Hooks at the Bitter End
- Victor V. Gurbo at Belvedere Plaza
- Anne Husick and Interstate Johnson at Pangea Front Lounge
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion