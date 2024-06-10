Jam to Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 10

Action Bronson presents Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge

Tenille Townes, Lowell, Dave Gunning, Stacey Ryan at City Winery NYC

English Teacher at the Bowery Ballroom

Dan Reynolds, Tyler Glenn, Mykal Kilgore at the Gramercy Theatre

2024 Libera Awards: Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Lara Downes, Pachyman, Kari Faux, Fcukers, LØLØ at Gotham Hall

Bloomsday, Daneshevskaya, Lily Seabird at TV Eye

Ginger Winn at le Fanfare

Sheppard at Mercury Lounge

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, June 11

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. at Radio City Music Hall

Jon Batiste at the Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Charlie XCX at the Brooklyn Paramount

Action Bronson presents Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge

Skilla Baby, Rob49, Loe Shimmy, Tay B, Baby Money at Webster Hall

D4vd at Irving Plaza

Nourished by Time at the Bowery Ballroom

Allie X, Maylee Todd at Racket NYC

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at City Winery NYC

Michael Marcagi, Lily Fitts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Stephen Wilson Jr. at Mercury Lounge

Paul Beaubrun at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

Kyshona at Joe’s Pub

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Blue Note

Mon Rovia at Baby’s All Right

Dreamer Boy at Baby’s All Right

The Andy Ezrin Band w. Oz Noy, Will Lee, Clint De Ganon, Andy Snitzer at the Bitter End

The Dang-It Bobbys at Skinny Dennis

Strange Majik, Kabuki Love, F*ck You Tammy! at Heaven Can Wait

David Gans & Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 12

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

Archspire, Aborted, Carcosa, Alluvial at Warsaw

Andy Summers at le Poisson Rouge

Michael Marcagi, Lily Fitts at the Bowery Ballroom

Boeckner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yemi Alade at Sony Hall

Allie X, Maylee Todd at Racket NYC

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Blue Note

Diary, Trinket, Starcleaner Reunion at Brooklyn Made

T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island

Treya Lam at Joe’s Pub

Faux Real ﻿at Baby’s All Right

Chammeili, Rorey, Sara Devoe, Shybaby at the Bowery Electric

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Buck and a Quarter at the Francis Kite Club

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Thursday, June 13