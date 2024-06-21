Go See Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 21
- Odesza, Bob Moses, Drama, Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
- Hombres G at Radio City Music Hall
- Wilco, Cut Worms at the Beacon Theatre
- Something Corporate, Days Away at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Ana Tijoux, Ambar Lucid at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Samara Joy at the Town Hall
- Cha Wa at Symphony Space
- The Dillinger Escape Plan, Car Bomb, Candy at the Brooklyn Paramount
- The Ross Mintzer, Badcat Society at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Guided by Voices, the Moles at Irving Plaza
- Medium Build, Clover Country at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fred Wesley & the New JB’s, the Brecker Brothers Band at Sony Hall
- The Soul Rebels w. Ghostface Killah at the Blue Note
- Lillo Thomas at City Winery NYC
- Fred Wesley w. the Brecker Brothers at Sony Hall
- Trixie Whitley, Moon Radio at le Poisson Rouge
- Duunes, Bec Lauder, Harrison Lipton at Brooklyn Made
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Phil Gammage w. David Fleming at the Black Saddle
- Strange Majik at Pangea Front Lounge
- Beane, Dre Scot at Purgatory
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Emo Nite at Webster Hall
Saturday, June 22
- Odesza, Ben Böhmer, Drama, Golden Features at Madison Square Garden
- Wilco, Cut Worms at the Beacon Theatre
- Billy Currington, Larry Fleet, Redferrin at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Dillinger Escape Plan, the Callous Daoboys, Deadguy at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Thee Sacred Souls, Adi Oasis at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Electric Fields, DEM MOB at Damrosch Park Bandshell
- The Armed, King Woman, Chat Pile, Cloakroom, Ragana, Couch Slut at the Knockdown Center
- Snakehips at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Ocean Alley, the Grogans at Irving Plaza
- Medium Build, Clover County at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Early November, Spitalfield, Flycatcher at le Poisson Rouge
- Peach PRC at Warsaw
- The Soul Rebels w. Ghostface Killah at the Blue Note
- Cosmic Psychos, Nine Pound Hammer at the Gramercy Theatre
- Xana, Dezi at Brooklyn Made
- The Yussef Dayes Experience, Aneesa Strings, Dana and Alden at SummerStage Central Park
- Antibalas, Hailu Mergia at Sony Hall
- Jim Kweskin & Samoa WIlson at the Iridium
- Ares Kingdom, Primitive Warfare, Black Eucharist, Stress Angel at Gold Sounds
- Mykal Gilmore at Hearst Plaza, Lincoln Center
- Teenage Halloween, las Marquitas, Eevie Echoes & the Locations, the Canvas Collective at Purgatory
- Cabin Fever, Me + Nobody, Silver Liz, Royal Blush, Eclectic Charango Beats at 18th Ward Brewing
- Life in a Blender, Psychic Lines, Rose Thomas Bannister at Mama Tried
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- The Narcotix at C’mon Everybody
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed, the Harlem Gospel Travelers, Bobby Harris at Brooklyn Bowl
- Juniper, Jillian Dawn, Alec Meza, Anna Hamilton, Jake Brewer at Racket NYC
- HR, Jimmy G, Pete Stahl, Coolie Ranx, Eugene Hutz, Chaka Malik, Felice Rosser, Dave Feldman, Ralphie G, Enoch “Sceeter” Thompson, Drew Stone, Ryan Bland, Miles Solay, Shannon Moore, Supermorgan!, Incendiary Device, MAAFA at the Bowery Electric
- Kiwi Jr., Ducks Ltd. at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Vakili Band at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Galantis at Brooklyn Mirage
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, June 23
- T-Pain, LaRussell, NandoSTL, Young Ca$h at SummerStage Central Park
- The Dillinger Escape Plan, Car Bomb, Candy at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Angus & Julia Stone at the Town Hall
- Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Snakehips at Elsewhere Rooftop
- November Ultra at Webster Hall
- Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Ekko Astral at Warsaw
- Peach PRC at Irving Plaza
- Roseanne Cash at the Damrosch Park Bandshell
- EMF at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jozef van Wissem, Norman Westberg at TV Eye
- Armand Hammer at Union Pool
- The Soul Rebels w. Ghostface Killah at the Blue Note
- The Expendables at the Rockaway Hotel
- Friends of the Brothers at City Winery NYC
- youbet, Crosslegged, Iceblink at TV Eye
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Lee Rocker at the Iridium
- Papi Juice at Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center
- Melissa Ferrick, Gracie and Rachel at the Loft at City Winery
- The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
- Malina Moye at Cafe Wha?
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Maidin at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues