Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the social media of the venue or the artists to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 30

Asake at Madison Square Garden

Dom Dolla, Fcukers, Natasha Diggs at Forest Hills Stadium

Machel Montano at the Apollo Theater

JT at Palladium Times Square

Dystinct at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Uniform, Poison Ruin, LEYA at the Bowery Ballroom

ADULT., Pelada, Nuovo Testamento at the Ruins at the Knockdown Center

Fernanda Abreu, Paulinho Moska, Zelia Duncan at Irving Plaza

Israel Vibration, Roots Radics, Khalilah Rose at Sony Hall

KITE, Frank the Baptist, Bootblacks, Christ vs. Warhol, the Neuro Farm at Brooklyn Made

Walter Trout at the Iridium

Dion Lunadon, Shining Faces, Diane & the Gentle Men at the Bowery Electric

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen, the Belle Curves, Kira Metcalf at the Parkside Lounge

Phil Gammage (duo) at Pangea Front Lounge

Axel Barragan at Catalyst Records

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 31

Los Temerarios at Madison Square Garden

Mavado, Vanessa Bling, Mr. Vegas, Aidonia, Elephant Man, Ding Dong, T.O.K., Serani, Wayne Wonder at Barclays Center

Marshmello, Alan Walker, Timmy Trumpet, Borgeous, Dzeko, Sensei, Jokah at the Brooklyn Mirage

James Taylor at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Porter Robinson, ericdoa at Forest Hills Stadium

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, Dogs in a Pile at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Machel Montano at the Apollo Theater

Babe Rainbow, Very Nice Person at the Rockaway Hotel

G. Herbo, Lil Poppa, Funk Flex at Palladium Times Square

TKA, George Lamond, Judy Torres, Cynthia, Safire, the Cover Girls, Betty D, Coro, Lisette Melendez, Pretty Poison, cast members from Gravesend at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Dystinct at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Darkness, Deceased, Detente, Blood Feast, Morbid Saint, Insanity, Abominog, Another Demon at the Brooklyn Monarch

The March Violets, the Bellwether Syndicate, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Lathe of Heaven at Brooklyn Made

Mother Feather, New Myths, Two Girls NYC at Baby’s All Right

Walter Trout at the Iridium

Kiosk at le Poisson Rouge

Sanjoy, Muza, Xefer, Farooque at Racket NYC

Nino Disco, Pop Music Fever Dream, Violette Grim, Lily Desmond, Cohort B at 18th Ward Brewing

Ricky Stein & the Blue Callers at the Bitter End

Labretta Suede and the Motel 6, the Arkhams, Civil Rats, Miniskirt at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 1

Los Temerarios at Madison Square Garden

Subtronics, Said the Sky b2b William Black, ARMNHMR, Kaivon, Level Up at the Brooklyn Mirage

Deep Purple, Yes, Hannah Wicklund at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Badfish, Reggaelar People at the Rockaway Hotel

Machel Montano at the Apollo Theater

King Buzzo at White Eagle Hall

Medikal and Friends at Palladium Times Square

Lil Dusty G, Ronen, Brevin Kim, Suisside at the Sultan Room

Omni, TVOD, Venus Twins, Valley Girls, the Licks, Michael Karson at TV Eye

Winterwolf, Crusasis at Tompkins Square Park

RIP Dunes, Floating Witch’s Head at Berlin

Tony & the Kiki, Skorts at Our Wicked Lady

Emy and the Epix, the Rockabelles at Culture Lab LIC

Jess Kumar and Andrew Whitney at Book Club

The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

New York Gremmies w. Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, September 2 (Labor Day)