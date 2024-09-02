Start September with Cool Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this week in the New York City area. For more information about the show, consult the social media of the venue or the artists to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, September 3

Pearl Jam, Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

Sex Week at Pete’s Candy Store

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 4

Pearl Jam, Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden

Crowded House, Michigander at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Crumb, L’Rain, Discovery Zone at the Brooklyn Paramount

Lord Nelson, Rikki Jai, Mical Teja, Gypsy, Lyrikal, Farmer Nappy, Kurt Allen, Myron B at the Apollo Theater

Thursday aboard the Liberty Belle

The Lemonheads, the Taxidermists at le Poisson Rouge

King Buzzo (acoustic), JD Pinkus at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Omar Souleyman at Xanadu

Wild Rivers, Jade Bird at Irving Plaza

Good Neighbours, Ber at the Bowery Ballroom

Jonah Marais, Grant Landis, Gabi Sklar at the Gramercy Theatre

Will Leet, Don McCloskey, Sarah Gross at Brooklyn Made

The Collection, Kate Yeager at Mercury Lounge

The Deslondes at Skinny Dennis

Emily Duff at the Loft at City Winery

John Roseboro at Elsewhere Rooftop

Lizzie and the Makers, Baby Spiders, 12090 A.D. at Mercury Lounge (9:30 p.m.)

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Rockwood Music Hall

Dave Achelis and 8ace at Rockwood Music Hall

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, September 5