Makin Waves Alive: Middlesex County Jazz Festival with Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet, Carteret High School & More / September 26, 2024

On September 26, the second annual Middlesex County Jazz Festival expanded into Carteret for the first time with a rousing headlining performance by Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet, the beloved West Orange-based outfit led by the longtime Luther Vandross pianist-arranger-composer-producer.

Despite being jet-lagged from the trip following a performance the day before in Mumbai, India, the Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet shined with a set that combined jazzy renditions of soul classics, funky takes on jazz standards, and a couple instrumental versions of Luther hits Nat had arranged for the late, great R&B legend.

The exciting set opened with a bright and bouncy rendition of Newark jazz master Wayne Shorter’s “Yes or No,” featured on the sax legend’s 1965 Blue Note LP, JuJu. Nat’s version was highlighted by his energetic piano solos, saxophonist Mike Lee’s soulful, sophisticated stylings, and the inventive but tasteful rhythms of bassist Chris Berger and drummer Rocky Bryant. Long solos were punctuated by sharp exchanges between Nat, Mike, and Rocky that were held down fluidly by Chris.

“Superstar,” a Luther hit arranged by Nat and now re-arranged by him in a jazz setting sported a Latin vibe ala Dave Valentin, especially with Mike taking on Luther’s vocal lines with his flute. Meanwhile, the jet-lagged Nat got so fired up, he couldn’t remain on his piano bench but stood up and danced as he played. The fun he was having was contagious, especially when a fiery, funky fill by Rocky led to a bossa nova-style solo by Nat and Mike’s flute fluttering above a soulful groove that broke down into solo by Chris whose notes fused tapping with bending.

With the next two numbers, the quartet tapped into soul classics: The Stylistics’ “People Make the World Go Round” and Stevie Wonder’s “You and I.” From there, they explored “You Don’t Know What Love Is.” In the quartet’s able hands, the standard popularized by Chet Baker, as well as Nina Simone, was turned into a sweet, sensual, bluesy instrumental with great interplay between Nat and Mike that was reminiscent of Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond albeit with a tenor rather than alto sax.

Ever eclectic, the quartet then took on the easy listening classic “The Look of Love,” a Burt Bacharach and Hal David tune that was a 1967 hit for Dusty Springfield, but they turned into it a funk fest. At one point, the tune became so unexpectedly intense that someone from the audience shouted, “Play that funky music, jazz man!” Mike’s driving flute solo was a little more faithful to the original version of the song, but everybody else within the quartet flexed their funk muscles, making the classic completely their own.

The same can be said for their version of the title number of the Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof. Nat and Mike took turns changing the show’s violin parts into exuberant piano and sax solos, much like Coltrane did with “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music.

The solos were flying like sparks on a wheel without a tire between all four players for the Luther hit “Never Too Much,” with Nat rearranging his original arrangement, blending pop, blues, jazz, and soul like a musical Vitamix. A bluesy take on Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” led to a nod to Nat’s uncle, legendary saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, with a gospel take on “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” Nat’s father, Nat Adderley Sr., played trumpet on the original version by Cannonball, but with the quartet, Jr. eloquently took those lines.

The blazing set closed with a reinvention of Art Blakey’s classic “Invitation.” I can’t imagine how energetic the Nat Adderley Quartet would have been if they weren’t jet-lagged. I’ve seen them before in New Brunswick, and this set was even livelier.

Opening the show was Carteret High School Jazz Ensemble who immediately set the stage ablaze with “El Burrito Picante and the Chamber of Doom,” a Latin jazz number composed by longtime music educator Mike Dana. Conga player Arreis Sierra and drummer Alex Poythress added some tasty smoke to the muy caliente tune.

Also a star of the opening sets was vocalist Francesca Navarro. The All-State Chorus member sang lead on the Jazz Ensemble’s performance of “Why Don’t You Do Right” from the groundbreaking 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. During the show’s next set by Varsity Vocals, the high school’s acapella group, Francesca also took lead vox on Cole Porter’s “What Is This Thing Called Love.” Varsity Vocals also performed a breathy, ethereal version of Philadelphia soul great Jill Scott’s “Grace.”

The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Jack Bradley, a music educator originally from Louisiana, the home state of the New Orleans birthplace of jazz. Varsity Vocals’ director is Grace Gardner, who has led the group to the International Championship of High School Acapella six years in a row, placing second last year.

Middlesex County Jazz Festival also took place from September 25 to 29 in Edison, Perth Amboy, New Brunswick, Metuchen, and Woodbridge. Sponsored by Middlesex County and Amazon, the festival was founded by New Brunswick Jazz Project and organized by arts organizations within each participating town.