Live Music for NYC Audiences This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, November 18
- Adrianne Lenker, Suzanne Vallie at the Kings Theatre
- slowdive, quannnic at Brooklyn Paramount
- BABYMETAL, Scene Queen at Terminal 5
- Weston Estate, Souly Had at Brooklyn Steel
- Yngwie Malmsteen at the Gramercy Theatre
- Robin Pecknold, Joanna Sternberg at the Bowery Ballroom
- Somi at le Poisson Rouge
- Tom Grennan at Mercury Lounge
- Loose Cattle at Joe’s Pub
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
- Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, November 19
- Adrianne Lenker, Suzanne Vallie at the Kings Theatre
- BABYMETAL, Scene Queen at Terminal 5
- Slowdive, quannnic at Brooklyn Paramount
- Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians at Irving Plaza
- Mount Eerie at Warsaw
- Telescreens at Webster Hall
- Tender at Racket NYC
- Jason Wade at le Poisson Rouge
- Tender, White China at Racket NYC
- Warren G, the Twinz at Brooklyn Bowl
- Hailey Knox at Baby’s All Right
- Wishy at Rough Trade NYC
- Amber Martin at the Cutting Room
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, November 20
- Chayanne at Barclays Center
- Ivy Queen at Carnegie Hall
- Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker at the Town Hall
- Natasha Bedingfield, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
- Porches, sweet93 at Brooklyn Steel
- Slowdive at Brooklyn Paramount
- Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians at Irving Plaza
- Gogol Bordello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bit Brigade, Super Guitar Bros at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kee Avil at Pioneer Works
- Darlingside at le Poisson Rouge
- JaRon Marshall at Baby’s All Right
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co., I Am the System at Desert 5 Spot
- Adam Masterson at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- The Leah Tash Band, Trail Papa at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, November 21
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Modest Mouse, the Black Heart Procession at Brooklyn Steel
- Caribou, yunè pinku at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker at the Town Hall
- Kiss of Life at Irving Plaza
- Shane Smith & the Saints, Briscoe, Noeline Hofmann at Webster Hall
- Gogol Bordello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Forest Blakk, Mergui at the Bowery Ballroom
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kee Avil at Pioneer Works
- Strongboi, Hannah Cohen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tornillo, Razz at Warsaw
- Tanerelle, Zyah Belle at Racket NYC
- Kelly Finnigan & the Atonements, Parlor Greens at Brooklyn Made
- Leftover Crack, Sadplant at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Melvin Seals & JGB, One-Eyed Jack at Brooklyn Bowl
- Quinn Sullivan at Groove
- Marnie Stern, Gold Dime, Editrix at TV Eye
- Man Lee, Switches at Sleepwalk
- The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
- Danceland, Joey Kelly Allstars at the Parkside Lounge
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Pinc Louds (solo) at Tompkins Square Library
- Junior Mack w Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion