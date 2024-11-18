Live Music for NYC Audiences This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, November 18

Adrianne Lenker, Suzanne Vallie at the Kings Theatre

slowdive, quannnic at Brooklyn Paramount

BABYMETAL, Scene Queen at Terminal 5

Weston Estate, Souly Had at Brooklyn Steel

Yngwie Malmsteen at the Gramercy Theatre

Robin Pecknold, Joanna Sternberg at the Bowery Ballroom

Somi at le Poisson Rouge

Tom Grennan at Mercury Lounge

Loose Cattle at Joe’s Pub

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis

Seth Goldart & Co. at Cowgirl Seahorse

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French Acoustic at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, November 19

Adrianne Lenker, Suzanne Vallie at the Kings Theatre

BABYMETAL, Scene Queen at Terminal 5

Slowdive, quannnic at Brooklyn Paramount

Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians at Irving Plaza

Mount Eerie at Warsaw

Telescreens at Webster Hall

Tender at Racket NYC

Jason Wade at le Poisson Rouge

Tender, White China at Racket NYC

Warren G, the Twinz at Brooklyn Bowl

Hailey Knox at Baby’s All Right

Wishy at Rough Trade NYC

Amber Martin at the Cutting Room

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, November 20

Chayanne at Barclays Center

Ivy Queen at Carnegie Hall

Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker at the Town Hall

Natasha Bedingfield, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall

Porches, sweet93 at Brooklyn Steel

Slowdive at Brooklyn Paramount

Tokyo Police Club, Born Ruffians at Irving Plaza

Gogol Bordello at the Gramercy Theatre

Bit Brigade, Super Guitar Bros at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kee Avil at Pioneer Works

Darlingside at le Poisson Rouge

JaRon Marshall at Baby’s All Right

Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co., I Am the System at Desert 5 Spot

Adam Masterson at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

The Leah Tash Band, Trail Papa at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 21