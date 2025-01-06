Sam MacPherson at The Stone Pony / December 19, 2024 

The latest and third installment of Sam MacPherson’s annual holiday hometown showcase took place at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park on Thursday, December 19. The gig was marketed as the first live showcase of songs from his debut album, set for release in 2025, with MacPherson and his band unveiling eight new tunes.

Last year’s holiday show took place at The Vogel in Red Bank and was likely too formal a space for what is, essentially, the most casual of casual crowds. The Stone Pony, located at the heart of the bustling Asbury Park, was the model spot for the socially oriented gig, matching the vibe and spirit of a crowd made up almost entirely of MacPherson’s hometown crew. On this night, a crisp December evening, Asbury remained festive yet hushed, though an inviting warmth exuded from the Pony with the music audible from down the block.

Local band October Man, directly out of the summer shore town, began the night just before 8:00 p.m. With under 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the band is still in their infancy, but were offered a golden opportunity to play their revered hometown venue and presented themselves well with a set of solid indie rock tunes including “Dandelion” and “Vessel.”

Next up was the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Tor Miller. An established name with a skilled backing band, Miller brought his country-rock flair to the Jersey stage. “Horse Girl,” his latest release and the highlight of the set, is reminiscent of Patrick Droney’s rock-centric tunes and is a wonderful piece to be performed live, heavily leaning on vocal and instrumental dynamics and live musicianship. On other tunes, sans “Carter & Cash,” his rather limiting pop-friendly breakout hit, Miller comfortably leaned on a wide breadth of his vocal and musical skillset.

MacPherson and his band took the stage at 9:20 p.m. Amplified by the stellar, crisp sound of The Stone Pony, his voice was in peak condition. Based on songs such as “Hail Mary,” “Whatever You Are,” and “Run Baby Run,” the new record is undoubtedly more adult contemporary rock in nature. While elements of Jersey rock have been consistent across his early catalog, specifically on “Homesick” and “Play Dumb,” these tunes come off as incredibly centered in sound.

Missing from the set was “Joy Again,’ a debut from the 2023 show at The Vogel, and one thought to be included on the new record. The song, slightly incompatible with the bunch due to its nature as somewhat of a power ballad, was, even a year out, presented as a fully fleshed idea. In comparison, a handful of the new tunes, particularly those played in the latter half of the set, seemed to conclude rather abruptly.

MacPherson’s pitch, completely exposed and at the wrath of the Stone Pony, was resoundingly consistent throughout the night, though he would fall slightly flat on, oddly enough, songs with more legroom, such as “August, Always” and “Stretch.” He was egged on by his brother Jack, who, yet again, was a gold standard on lead guitar throughout the night, and who regularly checked in with him. The key player of the night proved to be drummer Destin Johnson, prominent on nearly every tune and the recipient of multiple verbal and physical shoutouts from the brothers and fellow band member Michael Pinckney.

For what was MacPherson’s first headline outing since The Vogel show a year prior, he appeared significantly more comfortable than expected, and sounded polished and prepped for a lengthy cycle. Providing a test audience for sentimental songs like “Recover From” and “Church and State,” as well as heavier hitters “Whatever You Are” and “Run Baby Run,” will ultimately prove to be beneficial, and will likely inspire necessary revisions and fine-tuning for live performances going forward.

Setlist