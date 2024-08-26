All Time Low (All Wine Low?) at City Winery / August 19, 2024

In support of 20 years of All Time Low, the foursome from Baltimore swung by City Winery in Manhattan to play an acoustic renditions of all their classics… and even sell some brand new wine. The setting matched that energy; the venue was dimly lit and fans were eating fresh pastas and pizzas while drinking high-end alcohol. It was an extremely different atmosphere than the usual sweaty mosh pit/crowd surfing that the band is accustomed to.

The most incredible and unique aspect of this was, of course, the performance. Hearing songs like “Cinderblock Garden” and “Some Kind of Disaster” stripped down was beautiful. There were a few moments – like on “Sleepwalking” – where the acoustic version sounded better than the original. Alex Gaskarth’s voice sounded stellar. He was hitting all the notes and then some. Jack Barakat and Zack Merrick provided smoother-than-usual rhythms to highlight the softer side of the band. Rian Dawson on drums was another highlight (as expected). The band really didn’t phone it in. It was clear they really cared about making these songs sound as good as possible without detracting from the soul of it.

All Time Low also kept their animated and spirited side with upbeat songs that went off just as well. Tracks like “Monsters” or “Dark Side” were such fun picks for this night’s setlist. Those tracks in particular are high octane and energetic, so we wouldn’t expect to ever hear them done acoustically They may have been stripped down for this show, but they were certainly not slowed down. When the band kept their upbeat rhythm tracks fast, it still sounded amazing with just acoustic guitars and drums. The band really nailed it on all fronts.

Another aspect to mention is simply how funny this City Winery performance was. Usually during a punk show, banter is kept to a minimum or else fans will start to get antsy. With a more mellow theme here, banter felt encouraged and was welcomed. Not only was it welcomed, but, my God, it was hilarious! The band might as well of been comedians on that stage at times, doing bits about popular bands in the scene and riffing on genres like jazz. With this being an acoustic show, the band’s personality was able to be on full display. They did a hilarious Pete Wentz impression, imitating how he can make even the simplest of things sound massive and grand. The band made fun of Rian’s distaste for truffle fries. It was just all around a really funny night. Having a full belly laugh at the All Time Low show is not what we expected, but we loved it.

All Time Low also debuted something at the event – a brand new addition to their wine collection! Pretty Venom and Summer Daze Rosé have been out for a couple of years, and the titles are cleverly based off of tracks from Wake Up Sunshine (2020). At the NYC winery, fans could taste English Blood, whose name takes inspiration from “English Blood/American Heartache” off of Tell Me I’m Alive (2023). It’s a dark red wine with earthy tones. It has a strong acidity making it extremely refreshing. It felt like a summer-day kind of wine with its energizing finish. After every sip of English Blood, your taste buds are treated to a smooth aftertaste that lingers in the best possible way. While wine may not be what many fans think of or associated with pop punk, this new bottle from All Time Low is truly spectacular.

Something else that needs to be discussed about the incredible night at the City Winery was the setlist. Hearing deep cuts from their older albums like “Remember Sunday” was a profound experience. The aforementioned track holds such significance to virtually every fan, but is rarely played live. We understand the song is emotional and difficult to play in nature, however, hearing it performed on stage last week was a huge bucket-list moment for many – including myself. Another example of a special track performed at City Winery was “Missing You.” This was a perfect All Time Low deep cut for an acoustic set. Everyone was swaying along to the beat, and it was apparent that the room was connected at that moment. Everyone was fully locked into the performance and all of us were feeling the same emotion.

Overall, seeing this stripped down, softer version of a band we thought we knew wholly and truly was astounding. If you ask us, All Time Low should definitely consider tackling more opportunities outside of their comfort zone. They’ve put in their 10,000 hours and are masters of their craft. The music off of their most recent album hit just as hard as a song written 20 years ago. The phrase for this current era of the band has been “All Time Low Forever,” and we wholeheartedly agree.