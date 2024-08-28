Rant ‘N’ Roll: A Book, a Festival, & a Couple of Records

There once was a time when celebrities needed the press to get their stories out. Now, of course, they have blogs, websites, podcasts, and other social media detritus, so who needs nosy reporters? Back in the day, writers such as Rex Reed, Albert Grossman, Nora Ephron, and others (many of whom became celebrities in their own right) spent hours – even days – with their celebrity subjects and the golden age of the celebrity interview was on. What Makes Sammy Jr. Run: Classic Celebrity Journalism Volume #1 1960s and 1970s (The Stacks Reader Series), edited by Alex Belth, contains 18 absolutely delicious, juicy, engaging, fascinating interviews with the likes of singers James Brown and Sammy Davis, Jr., actors Ava Gardner, Warren Beatty, and Lauren Bacall, novelists Philip Roth, Jacqueline Susann, and Truman Capote, comedian Jerry Lewis, baseball player Reggie Jackson, disco diva Donna Summer, publishing pioneer Helen Gurley Brown, and others. The subjects in each case really let their hair down and communicate the deepest darkest secrets of their souls – via words and actions – like no celebrity today ever would. I can’t wait for Volume #2.