Silverstein, Thursday, & the 25 Years of Noise Tour

Sunday, January 12, was a legendary night in post-hardcore history. Two giants of the genre played a show together at Starland Ballroom, a Garden State vessel for rock bands near and far.

The first to take the stage was Thursday. They have headlined the venue previously, so it is an understatement to say that Jersey went crazy. It is always great have them back. Another reason why this night was so special: Wade MacNeil from Alexisonfire filled in on guitar duties in Norm Brannon’s absence. Thursday also played their brand new track, “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake,” which was released on New Year’s Day at the stroke of midnight. They know what they are doing, and they are just one of the best. On this cold January night, they proved it once more.

The scene is stronger than ever and we’re thrilled to have Thursday back with new music, and on stage, to be part of it.

When Silverstein took the stage, the excitement in the room was palpable – somehow more than before. Everyone was going ballistic before the band even walked on! When they were about to hit the stage, though, a brief video played that showcased of the history of Silverstein and detailing the band’s 25-year career. It was touching, emotional, and got everyone hyped for the show in a different way. They then came out and played at least one song off every record of theirs, and when a band has 12 albums, that is for sure a challenge. Silverstein did it with ease, and fans were singing along with every song – even the deep cuts. They also played it in reverse chronological order, beginning the night with material off their new album, Antibloom (out February 21), and going backwards in time with every song. They ended the night with a few songs off their debut album, When Broken Is Easily Fixed. It was magical. This was a perfect night in New Jersey.

Thursday

Photos by Valentino Petrarca

Silverstein

Photos by Valentino Petrarca